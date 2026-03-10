Advance booking for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has started on a strong note, days before the film’s theatrical release. The action thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is already seeing high demand for its preview shows. As per BookMyShow estimates, the film has sold more than 2.75 lakh tickets globally ahead of its release.

The surge in bookings came shortly after the trailer launch, which appears to have increased excitement around the sequel. With strong early sales, the makers are hoping for a powerful start at the box office when the film arrives in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Strong advance booking numbers

According to data from trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has sold around 2,37,323 tickets across India for its premiere shows. These bookings have already generated an estimated domestic gross of about Rs 13.75 crore.

When blocked seats are included in the count, the figure reportedly rises to around Rs 19.46 crore. Industry observers believe the numbers could increase further as the release date gets closer and more theatres open advance bookings.

Early booking trends often give an idea about the possible opening of a film, and the current momentum suggests that Dhurandhar: The Revenge may see a strong start in theatres.

Premium ticket touches Rs 2,900

The buzz around the film is also visible in ticket prices across cities. According to a report by Variety India, the most expensive ticket for the preview screenings is priced at Rs 2,900.

This premium seat is available at INOX Megaplex, where viewers can book a recliner prime seat for the show. At the same time, ticket prices remain much lower in some other parts of the country. The lowest ticket price reported so far is Rs 59 at AGS Cinemas, where audiences can choose a Pearl category seat.

The wide difference in pricing reflects the variety of theatre experiences available to moviegoers, from luxury recliner seating in major multiplexes to more affordable options in other regions.

Paid previews may boost early collections

With several days still left before the official release, trade experts believe advance booking numbers could climb further. The makers have also planned paid preview shows a day before the theatrical release, which may add to the film’s early box office collections.

If the momentum continues, the film could even challenge the record for the highest earnings from paid previews. The current benchmark is reportedly held by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which collected around Rs 25 crore from preview shows.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Cast and story

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a large ensemble cast that includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film is expected to explore the rise of Hamza Ali Mazar while also delving into the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Ranghi.