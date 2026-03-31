Nobody predicted that a $200 million sci-fi film about a lone scientist talking to a rock-like alien would become the defining box office story of 2026. Yet here we are.

Since its release on March 20, Project Hail Mary has grossed $300.8 million globally – overtaking Creed III’s $276 million worldwide gross to become Amazon MGM Studios’ highest-earning film since the merger, and the top-grossing Hollywood release of the year so far.

Amazon MGM’s head of film Courtenay Valenti told The New York Times that the result validated the company’s strategy of making “big, bold entertaining commercial films.” It is hard to argue with her.

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A box office run that is drawing Oppenheimer comparisons

The numbers at every stage of Project Hail Mary’s run have been remarkable. According to Box Office Mojo, the film launched with an $80.6 million domestic opening weekend – the second-best debut in a decade for a non-sequel or non-franchise title, behind only Oppenheimer’s $82.5 million start, and the strongest opening of 2026 to date.

What followed was even more impressive. As per Box Office Mojo, the film dropped just 32% in its second weekend, earning $54.5 million – a hold that outperformed both Oppenheimer (-43%) and Dune: Part Two (-44%) at the same stage.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s ten-day domestic total of $164.3 million is running 33% ahead of Sinners at the same point, 5% ahead of Dune: Part Two, and only 6% behind Oppenheimer – which finished its entire domestic run at $330 million.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 95% score on the Tomatometer alongside an A CinemaScore from audiences — and films with that combination of grades and a $75-90 million opening, including Skyfall, Dune: Part Two, Oppenheimer, and Zootopia, have all gone on to gross at least $250 million.

Internationally, as per Variety, strong performances across the United Kingdom ($6.3 million), China ($7.7 million), Australia ($3.8 million), South Korea ($3.3 million), and Germany ($3.4 million) have pushed the overseas total to $136.5 million, with several major markets still building momentum.

How it stacks up against Dhurandhar: The Revenge

For context on just how dominant Project Hail Mary’s run has been, consider this — Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller that released a day prior to this movie, has grossed Rs 1,392 crore worldwide – approximately $148 million at the current exchange rate of Rs 93.90 to the dollar.

Project Hail Mary has more than doubled that figure in the same window. Two films, released a day apart, with Project Hail Mary holding a $152 million lead globally. It gives audiences a striking idea of the scale at which the Ryan Gosling-led film is operating – and a reminder that while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a hammering force at the Indian box office, Project Hail Mary is operating on an entirely different plane globally.

Can it reach $600 million?

According to IndieWire, for Amazon MGM to genuinely break even on Project Hail Mary — accounting for its $200 million production budget and marketing costs that could be as high as half that — the film needs to gross approximately $600 million at the box office.

As per SlashFilm, the best-case scenario could see it approach Apple’s F1 ($634 million worldwide last year), while a dream run could push it somewhere in the direction of Oppenheimer’s $975 million worldwide finish — though that would require an extraordinary hold over the coming weeks.

The immediate threat is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives next weekend and is expected to deliver the year’s first $100 million-plus opening. But as per Rotten Tomatoes, given Project Hail Mary’s audience profile and critical standing, the two films are likely to co-exist rather than cannibalise each other.

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel — the same author behind The Martian — Project Hail Mary has already proven that original, non-franchise science fiction can command a blockbuster audience. At $300 million and counting, the only real question is not whether it will reach $500 million, but how far beyond it this Ryan Gosling-led space odyssey can go.