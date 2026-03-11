Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance booking report LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had a stellar box office run for over ten weeks. Making over Rs 800 crore on domestic screens, the Aditya Dhar directorial became a Rs 1300 crore franchise, only to unveil its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Scheduled for a March 19 release, Dhurandhar 2 will milk the Eid 2026 weekend rush as it aims for a Rs 100 crore opening day, as per a Pinkvilla report. Globally, after selling over 2 lakh tickets and minting $2 million in advance bookings in the US alone, Dhurandhar 2 became one of the most-hyped creations from Bollywood.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: More about the trailer

In fact, Ranveer Singh’s fiery new avatar as Hamza prepares to take over as Sher-e-Baloch has left the audience wanting more. The much-awaited spy thriller also brings out a twisted turn of events with Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and the concealed identity as Bade Sahab. The trailer launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 7 also left the fans questioning the Uri crossover rumours, as they asked about the speculated cameo of Yami Gautam or Vicky Kaushal.

‘Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge’ Advance Bookings LIVE: Check worldwide pre-sale numbers, fan reactions for Ranveer Singh’s latest

Live Updates