‘Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge’ Advance Bookings LIVE: Ranveer Singh starrer collects $2 mn in US, sells over 2 lakh tickets across India
Dhurandhar The Revenge advance booking report LIVE | Dhurandhar The Revenge came with a wave on social media with ticket prices going as high as Rs 3100 - Here's live coverage on the advance collections for Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance booking report LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had a stellar box office run for over ten weeks. Making over Rs 800 crore on domestic screens, the Aditya Dhar directorial became a Rs 1300 crore franchise, only to unveil its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Scheduled for a March 19 release, Dhurandhar 2 will milk the Eid 2026 weekend rush as it aims for a Rs 100 crore opening day, as per a Pinkvilla report. Globally, after selling over 2 lakh tickets and minting $2 million in advance bookings in the US alone, Dhurandhar 2 became one of the most-hyped creations from Bollywood.
Dhurandhar The Revenge: More about the trailer
In fact, Ranveer Singh’s fiery new avatar as Hamza prepares to take over as Sher-e-Baloch has left the audience wanting more. The much-awaited spy thriller also brings out a twisted turn of events with Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and the concealed identity as Bade Sahab. The trailer launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 7 also left the fans questioning the Uri crossover rumours, as they asked about the speculated cameo of Yami Gautam or Vicky Kaushal.
‘Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge’ Advance Bookings LIVE: Check worldwide pre-sale numbers, fan reactions for Ranveer Singh’s latest
Dhurandhar The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: OTT platform revealed
Dhurandhar, the historic December 2025 release for both Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, created an unseen phenomenon in Bollywood. After dominating the theatres and building a Rs 1300 crore franchise, the film ranked among the global top 10 on OTT giant Netflix weeks ahead of its sequel launch, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
However, the sequel will not be available on Netflix. According to the makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 will release on JioHotstar.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking LIVE: Biggest premier in North America?
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar The Revenge is gradually re-gaining its momentum in the US and Canada. Several reports revealed $700k earnings from the US alone, as it is on its way to beat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal's $1.2 million advance booking records.
10:18 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
Dhurandhar The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Can Ranveer Singh beat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?
While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, entirely different genres, will release in the same year, Singh is on his way to lock horns with his previous feat, Animal (2023).
According to Sacnilk, the film has sold nearly 3.5 lakh tickets worth more than Rs 18 crore in India. For paid previews alone, Dhurandhar 2 has over 8000 shows scheduled in India.
10:06 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking LIVE: Welcome to the blog!
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a major wave across social media and taken the box office by storm. Days ahead of its release on March 19, it has already collected $2 million from North America in advance bookings. Check the latest pre-sales data and stay tuned with us for a live coverage of Ranveer Singh's historic moment in Bollywood!