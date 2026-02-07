Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh‘s mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar finally has a sequel on its way to the big screen. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it was officially released on Ranveer Singh’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, February 3 – two-three minutes after the promised 12:12 pm release. Captioned, “Yeh naya Hindustan hai yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi,” it offered a glimpse at Aditya Dhar’s unparalleled spy-verse built for the silver screen.

Set to release on March 19, the second part of the Rs 1300 crore blockbuster hit will bring back R Madhavan, Sunjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The Dhurandhar 2 teaser has, however, did not hold any clue to the Vicky Kaushal cameo.

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Teaser

The quick glimpse into the cinematic world of Dhurandhar: The Revenge left the fans wanting more. Taking a deeper dive into Jaskirat’s military past, the Dhurandhar sequel picks up where the franchise left off. The post immediately went viral gaining over 67,000 views in 9 minutes and over 2000 comments.

‘Teaser ke naam par…’: Why netizens are feeling cheated

Carrying the signature and gory visuals, there’s bloodshed, drama, and yet another catchy background score. However, several netizens, who stayed behind for the post-credit scene, felt cheated. “Teaser ke naam par dhurandhar movie ka hi last glimpse dikha diya. Dhokha hua hai humare sath,” wrote a fan under Ranveer Singh’s post.

“Don’t do this!!! where is the new teaser???” reacted another fan on Instagram. However, the background score received wde praise as fans wrote, “Can’t wait to hear the new album on loop,” while others took to the natural comparison between the two parts of the franchise. Influencer Raghav Sharma commented under the post and wrote if anyone had the idea to delete February from the calendar, expressing his intense excitement for the Dhurandhar sequel.

“The music, the actions, the hair and the looks! Damn,” reacted a netizen. “We have already seen this in the end of Dhurandhar 1, thought something new will tempt us,” shared another.

Gaining immense fan-following, Ranveer Singh has gained a wave of new fans after Dhurandhar as they defended his intense role. However, several Yash fans flooded the comments with ‘Toxic’ images and GIFs, as the two much-awaited movies are set to collide in March 2026.