Dacoit movie review: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur are back with a thrilling action-romance drama, where they play lovers across destiny, Haridas and Saraswati. Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story also stars Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in a story of vengeance, action, and drama.

Dacoit, receiving the nod of approval from the Internet, faces stiff competition from ‘Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)’, a Pradeep Ranganathan starrer. An old-school romance film, LIK embraces a tech-driven story with Krithi Shetty, who plays Dheema.

Dacoit movie reviews: ‘A perfect weekend watch’

Reacting to the latest Telugu-Hindi multi-lingual release, Dacoit has received a mixed response across the Internet. As netizens declared it a ‘perfect weekend watch’, others find the fresh pairing of Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Shesh refreshing.

“Technical brilliance is seen with sound design and cinematography,” felt a user, while they rated Shesh’s performance not as impactful in the first half. “The acting and writing in Dacoit is so poker-faced, on the nose & spoon-fed: it’s baffling!” reviewed a user on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a latest Sacnilk report, the Mrunal Thakur starrer comes as a potential hat-trick performer at the international box office. Exploring the intense theme of caste-based violence, the dramatic love story involves a vengeful escape, reunion, and even a mafia don.

Dacoit vs LIK: Who’s winning the Internet?

As social media predicts Lik to be another winning hand for Ranganathan, audiences are left entertained till the end. “A lot of people won’t even understand what’s happening in the movie. Maybe Gen Z can tolerate it. Lots of common audience won’t even understand this ‘world’ Vignesh Sivan has created,” read a user’s review on X.

“Social media satire that begins smart, but ends senseless,” reviewed a user on social media, as they praised the concept of the futuristic plot. In an attempt to recreate a society which lives entirely on social media, Ranganathan lends his voice to the app called LIK. “A promising concept that starts well but loses direction badly in the second half,” summarised a user.