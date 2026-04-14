The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards are less than a month away! Ahead of the big night, officials have rolled out the nominees list, revealing all candidates and titles that are in running for these magnificent trophies across multiple categories: Broadcast, Movie, Theatre and Musical.
The iconic MC trio of actors Park Bo Gum and Suzy and entertainer Shing Dong Yeob is set to return as this year’s hosts after a successful streak of winning the viewers’ hearts.
The eligibility criteria for the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards demanded all productions be aired or released between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Programs that aired at least one third of their series as of March 31 were eligible in the broadcasts category. Meanwhile, the Best New Actor/Actress categories took those candidates into account who have starred in no more than three productions. This year’s ceremony has also added a new musical category to express appreciation for the country’s domestically produced shows.
While fan-favourite stars like Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung (Of GOT7), Park Ji Hoon, Lee Junho, Hyun Bin, Kim Go Eun, Lim Yoona, Park Jeong Min, Lee Byung Hun, Ahn Hyo Seop and others earned their well-deserved spots on the nominees list, legendary comedian and TV icon Yoo Jae Suk and his programs were conspicuously snubbed under the Variety banner of the Broadcast category.
The award-winning star who has long maintained a strong presence across TV and webs shows with projects like You Quiz on the Block and Hangout with Yoo is often hailed as “Daesang material.” Over three years ago, the comedian established his own awards series called The Pinggyego Awards on the ddeunddeun YouTube. The show has famously earned its flowers among K-content enthusiasts for featuring high-profile guests against an unusually calm and candid backdrop unlike other severely meticulous and formal awards settings.
62nd Baeksang Arts Awards date and time
This year’s highly anticipated night of Korean entertainment celebration will be held at Coex in Gangnam District on May 8 at 7:50 pm KST. South Korean network JTBC’s channels will be broadcasting the event live.
2026 Baeksang Awards nominees
Broadcast Category
Best Drama
- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (tvN)
- Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)
- You and Everything Else (Netflix)
- Low Life (Disney+)
- The Dream Life of Mr Kim (JTBC)
Best New Actress
- Bang Hyo Rin for Aema
- Jeon So Young for Honour
- Choi Ji Su for Undercover Miss Hong
- Shin Sia for Resident Playbook
- Kim Min for Low Life
Best New Actor
- Bae Na Ra for Weak Hero Class 2
- Lee Chae Min for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
- Hong Min Ki for To My Beloved Thief
- Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook
- Kim Jin Wook for Low Life
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun for You and Everything Else
- Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lim Yoona for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
- Shin Hye Sun for The Art of Sarah
- Park Ji Hyun for You and Everything Else
Best Actor
- Park Jinyoung for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lee Junho for Typhoon Family
- Ji Sung for The Judge Returns
- Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Hyun Bin for Made in Korea
Best Supporting Actress
- Lee Yi Dam for The Art of Sarah
- Ha Yoon Kyung for Undercover Miss Hong
- Myung Se Bin for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Won Mi Kyung for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lim Soo Jung for Low Life
Best Supporting Actor
- Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Jang Seung Jo for As You Stood By
- Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else
- Jin Sun Kyu for Aema
- Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else
Best Director
- Jo Yeong Min for You and Everything Else
- Park Shin Woo for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Yoo Young Eun for Can This Love Be Translated
- Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea
- Jo Hyun Tack for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
Best Screenplay
- Lee Kang for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Chu Song Yeon for The Art of Sarah
- Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else
- Lee Seon for To My Beloved Thief
- Kwon Jong Kwan for The Price of Confession
Technical Achievement
- Kim Nam Sik for Low Life (VFX)
- Eom Seong Tak for You and Everything Else (Cinematography)
- Kang Seung Won for The Seasons (Music)
- Kim Tae Sung for Made in Korea (Cinematography)
- Yoon Jin Hee for Crime Scene Zero (Art Direction)
Best Variety Show
- The White Collars 2 (Coupang Play)
- The Wonder Coach (MBC)
- The Ballad of Us (SBS)
- Culinary Class Wars 2 (Netflix)
- Extreme84 (MBC)
Best Educational Program
- The Talent War (KBS1)
- The Holy Elements (KBS1)
- The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Netflix)
- Our Shining Days (KBS1)
- The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo (SBS)
Best Female Entertainer
- Seol In Ah
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
- Kim Yeon Koung
- Lee Soo Ji
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Lee Seo Jin
- Choo Sung Hoon
- Kim Won Hun
- Kwak Beom
Movie Category
Best Movie
- Good News
- The King’s Warden
- The World of Love
- No Other Choice
- The Final Semester
Gucci Impact Award
- Pavane
- The Final Semester
- The World of Love
- The King’s Garden
- People and Meat
Best New Actress
- Shin Eun Soo for Love Untangled
- Choi Yu Ri for My Daughter is a Zombie
- Chae Won Bin for YADANG: The Snitch
- Seo Su Bin for The World of Love
- Shin Sia for Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight)
Best New Actor
- Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden
- Ahn Hyo Seop for Omniscient Reader
- Yoo Lee Ha for The Final Semester
- Cho You Hyun for 3670
- Moon Snag Min for Pavane
Best Actress
- Mun Ka Young for Once We Were Us
- Son Ye Jin for No Other Choice
- Han Ye Ri for Spring Night
- Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman With the Knife
- Go Ah Sung for Pavane
Best Actor
- Park Jeong Min for The Ugly
- Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice
- Koo Kyo Hwan for Once We Were Us
- Hong Hyung for Good News
- Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden
Best Supporting Actress
- Yeon Hye Ran for No Other Choice
- Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden
- Shin Sae Kyeong for HUMINT
- Jang Hye Jin for The World of Love
- Shin Hyun Been for The Ugly
Best Supporting Actor
- Jang Yong for People and Meat
- Park Jae Hoon for HUMINT
- Yoo Ji Te for The King’s Warden
- Ryoo Seung Bum for Good News
- Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice
Best Director
- Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice
- Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
- Kim Do Young for Once We Were Us
- Byun Sung Hyun for Good News
- Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden
Best Screenplay
- Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News
- Lim Na Moo for People and Meat
- Park Joon Ho for 3670
- Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
- Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly
Technical Achievement
- Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin for Good News (Edit)
- Kim Woo Hyung for No Other Choice (Film)
- Lee Mok Won for The Ugly (Art)
- Lee Min Hwi for Pavane (Music)
- Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul for Omnisicient Reader (VFX)
Theatre
Baeksang Best Theatre
- “A Mirror”
- “End Wall”
- “Last Interview”
- “SAMMAEKYUNG”
- “Jellyfish”
Musical
Best Musical
- “Laika”
- “Man In Hanbok
- “ARANG”
- “The Longest Nights”
- “RED HARE: JEOKTO”