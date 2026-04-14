The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards are less than a month away! Ahead of the big night, officials have rolled out the nominees list, revealing all candidates and titles that are in running for these magnificent trophies across multiple categories: Broadcast, Movie, Theatre and Musical.

The iconic MC trio of actors Park Bo Gum and Suzy and entertainer Shing Dong Yeob is set to return as this year’s hosts after a successful streak of winning the viewers’ hearts.

The eligibility criteria for the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards demanded all productions be aired or released between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Programs that aired at least one third of their series as of March 31 were eligible in the broadcasts category. Meanwhile, the Best New Actor/Actress categories took those candidates into account who have starred in no more than three productions. This year’s ceremony has also added a new musical category to express appreciation for the country’s domestically produced shows.

While fan-favourite stars like Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung (Of GOT7), Park Ji Hoon, Lee Junho, Hyun Bin, Kim Go Eun, Lim Yoona, Park Jeong Min, Lee Byung Hun, Ahn Hyo Seop and others earned their well-deserved spots on the nominees list, legendary comedian and TV icon Yoo Jae Suk and his programs were conspicuously snubbed under the Variety banner of the Broadcast category.

The award-winning star who has long maintained a strong presence across TV and webs shows with projects like You Quiz on the Block and Hangout with Yoo is often hailed as “Daesang material.” Over three years ago, the comedian established his own awards series called The Pinggyego Awards on the ddeunddeun YouTube. The show has famously earned its flowers among K-content enthusiasts for featuring high-profile guests against an unusually calm and candid backdrop unlike other severely meticulous and formal awards settings.

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards date and time

This year’s highly anticipated night of Korean entertainment celebration will be held at Coex in Gangnam District on May 8 at 7:50 pm KST. South Korean network JTBC’s channels will be broadcasting the event live.

2026 Baeksang Awards nominees

Broadcast Category

Best Drama

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (tvN)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

You and Everything Else (Netflix)

Low Life (Disney+)

The Dream Life of Mr Kim (JTBC)

Best New Actress

Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Jeon So Young for Honour

Choi Ji Su for Undercover Miss Hong

Shin Sia for Resident Playbook

Kim Min for Low Life

Best New Actor

Bae Na Ra for Weak Hero Class 2

Lee Chae Min for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Hong Min Ki for To My Beloved Thief

Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook

Kim Jin Wook for Low Life

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun for You and Everything Else

Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lim Yoona for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Shin Hye Sun for The Art of Sarah

Park Ji Hyun for You and Everything Else

Best Actor

Park Jinyoung for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lee Junho for Typhoon Family

Ji Sung for The Judge Returns

Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Best Supporting Actress

Lee Yi Dam for The Art of Sarah

Ha Yoon Kyung for Undercover Miss Hong

Myung Se Bin for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Won Mi Kyung for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lim Soo Jung for Low Life

Best Supporting Actor

Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Jang Seung Jo for As You Stood By

Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else

Jin Sun Kyu for Aema

Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else

Best Director

Jo Yeong Min for You and Everything Else

Park Shin Woo for Our Unwritten Seoul

Yoo Young Eun for Can This Love Be Translated

Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea

Jo Hyun Tack for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Best Screenplay

Lee Kang for Our Unwritten Seoul

Chu Song Yeon for The Art of Sarah

Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else

Lee Seon for To My Beloved Thief

Kwon Jong Kwan for The Price of Confession

Technical Achievement

Kim Nam Sik for Low Life (VFX)

Eom Seong Tak for You and Everything Else (Cinematography)

Kang Seung Won for The Seasons (Music)

Kim Tae Sung for Made in Korea (Cinematography)

Yoon Jin Hee for Crime Scene Zero (Art Direction)

Best Variety Show

The White Collars 2 (Coupang Play)

The Wonder Coach (MBC)

The Ballad of Us (SBS)

Culinary Class Wars 2 (Netflix)

Extreme84 (MBC)

Best Educational Program

The Talent War (KBS1)

The Holy Elements (KBS1)

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Netflix)

Our Shining Days (KBS1)

The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo (SBS)

Best Female Entertainer

Seol In Ah

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Kim Yeon Koung

Lee Soo Ji

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Lee Seo Jin

Choo Sung Hoon

Kim Won Hun

Kwak Beom

Movie Category

Best Movie

Good News

The King’s Warden

The World of Love

No Other Choice

The Final Semester

Gucci Impact Award

Pavane

The Final Semester

The World of Love

The King’s Garden

People and Meat

Best New Actress

Shin Eun Soo for Love Untangled

Choi Yu Ri for My Daughter is a Zombie

Chae Won Bin for YADANG: The Snitch

Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Shin Sia for Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight)

Best New Actor

Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Ahn Hyo Seop for Omniscient Reader

Yoo Lee Ha for The Final Semester

Cho You Hyun for 3670

Moon Snag Min for Pavane

Best Actress

Mun Ka Young for Once We Were Us

Son Ye Jin for No Other Choice

Han Ye Ri for Spring Night

Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman With the Knife

Go Ah Sung for Pavane

Best Actor

Park Jeong Min for The Ugly

Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice

Koo Kyo Hwan for Once We Were Us

Hong Hyung for Good News

Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Supporting Actress

Yeon Hye Ran for No Other Choice

Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden

Shin Sae Kyeong for HUMINT

Jang Hye Jin for The World of Love

Shin Hyun Been for The Ugly

Best Supporting Actor

Jang Yong for People and Meat

Park Jae Hoon for HUMINT

Yoo Ji Te for The King’s Warden

Ryoo Seung Bum for Good News

Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice

Best Director

Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Kim Do Young for Once We Were Us

Byun Sung Hyun for Good News

Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden

Best Screenplay

Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News

Lim Na Moo for People and Meat

Park Joon Ho for 3670

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly

Technical Achievement

Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin for Good News (Edit)

Kim Woo Hyung for No Other Choice (Film)

Lee Mok Won for The Ugly (Art)

Lee Min Hwi for Pavane (Music)

Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul for Omnisicient Reader (VFX)

Theatre

Baeksang Best Theatre

“A Mirror”

“End Wall”

“Last Interview”

“SAMMAEKYUNG”

“Jellyfish”

Musical

Best Musical