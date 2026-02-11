Bigg Boss 20 hasn’t even announced its final contestant list yet, but that hasn’t stopped the rumours. This time, the name creating rumours is not a TV actor or social media personality. It’s Bhagirath Bhatt, a sitar player known for his work in films and international projects.

The speculation started on social media, where fan pages began claiming that he could be one of the contestants this season. There is no official confirmation so far. Neither the makers nor Bhagirath have said anything publicly. Still, the idea has caught attention because he comes from a very different space compared to the usual Bigg Boss lineup.

A musician from Jamnagar

Bhagirath Bhatt was born in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He grew up in a musical family and started learning the sitar at six from his father, Pankajkumar Bhatt. He later trained professionally in music and won a Gold Medal from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Unlike celebrities who are constantly in the public eye, Bhagirath built his career quietly through performances and recordings.

Bhagirath Bhatt’s work in films and web series

His sitar has been heard in several well-known projects. He has contributed to the music of films such as Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Mission Raniganj. His work has also featured in web series including Heeramandi, Bandish Bandits, and Kota Factory. International audiences heard his music in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Many viewers may not immediately recognise his name, but they have likely heard his instrument in the background of these productions.

Recognition and recent honour

In early 2026, Bhagirath was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Dunster Business School in Switzerland for his contribution to Indian classical music. Alongside film and streaming work, he continues to perform at devotional programmes such as Ram Katha and Shiv Mahapuran events.

Will Bhagirath Bhatt enter Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 is expected to air around September 2026. As with every season, several names are being discussed. Whether Bhagirath Bhatt will actually be part of the show remains uncertain. For now, it is only speculation. If he does join, it would certainly be an unusual addition to the house.