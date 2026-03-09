The makers of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, have finally announced the film’s new release date, putting an end to months of speculation about its theatrical debut.

For the past few months, there had been reports that the film might be postponed to avoid a box office clash with Battle of Galwan, which stars Salman Khan. Some rumours also suggested that the film might skip theatres altogether and release directly on an OTT platform. However, the latest announcement confirms that the film will arrive in cinemas.

Alpha release date announced

On Monday, the makers shared a fresh poster and confirmed that Alpha will release in theatres on July 10, 2026. Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas.”

The update clearly confirms that the film will have a theatrical release, putting an end to rumours about a possible OTT premiere.

Film moved to avoid clash

The film has seen a few changes in its release schedule. Alpha was initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release. Later, the makers shifted the date to April 17, 2026.

However, that date was also chosen for the release of Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan. To avoid a direct box office clash, the makers decided to move Alpha to a later date.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His post read: “#BreakingNews… ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN – YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE… #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan.”

Part of the YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like War, Pathaan and the Tiger series.

The upcoming film is expected to be the sixth instalment in the franchise. The project first gained attention after a brief introduction in the post-credits scene of War 2 earlier this year.

Alia Bhatt on the film

Speaking about the project during the Red Sea Film Festival last year, Alia Bhatt spoke about the challenges of leading a major action film in a franchise that has mostly been driven by male stars.

“Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have,” the actor said.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

With the new release date now confirmed, Alpha is set to arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2026, and is expected to be one of the big Bollywood releases of the year.