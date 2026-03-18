The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is only getting louder. The team recently held a music launch in Mumbai, and it turned into a full-on celebration. At the centre of it all was Ranveer Singh, who brought his usual energy but also spoke honestly about what the film means to him.

Early in his interaction, Ranveer made a statement that caught everyone’s attention. He said, “Ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega (Now, the future of Indian cinema will be decided by Dhurandhar: The Revenge).” It was a big claim, but it showed just how strongly he believes in the film.

Ab indian cinema ka mustakbil ab dhurandhar the revenge teh karega 🔥😝 Lmaooo ranveeeer 😭🤣 #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/Mz5LAgxoP0 — 🧨 (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026

Ranveer gets emotional about the first film

Even with all the excitement, Ranveer paused to talk about the first part, and he simply thanked the audience.

He said, “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad.”

He said the team is still trying to understand how big the film has become and how widely it connected with people.

Talks about the hype around part two

When the conversation moved to the sequel, Ranveer admitted that even they are surprised by the level of excitement. He described it as something they are still ‘processing.’

His words were, “Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai. (We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush.)”

🔥 The energy was unreal as Ranveer Singh lit up the stage at Dhurandhar : The Revange music launch !



Calling the hype around the film

"Unprecedented," he said it's truly

humbling feeling to receive so much love from fans ❤️



This one's not just a movie a storm coming,… pic.twitter.com/O4ZoWIo2Av — VINI 💞 (@Vini__007) March 17, 2026

A packed event with the full team

The launch wasn’t just about Ranveer. Co-star Sara Arjun was there, along with the film’s music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Shahzad Ali. There was music, performances, and a lot of cheering from fans.

Still, most conversations kept coming back to the film and what it might achieve.

The first film set a high bar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first Dhurandhar film told the story of an Indian spy working inside Karachi’s underworld. It pulled in references from real events, which made it feel more grounded and intense.

When it was released in December, it did far better than expected. The film crossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide and even went past Rs 1000 crore in India. That kind of success has naturally made the second part one of the most talked-about films right now.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge release date and strong bookings

The second film is set to release on March 19 and has been given an A certificate. Even before release, things are looking strong. Advance bookings are picking up fast, and a huge number of tickets have already been sold.

Ranveer returns as Jaskirat, also known as Hamza. The cast also includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film will be released in five languages, which should help it reach a wider audience.

Clash avoided, but not an easy run

At one point, the film was supposed to clash with Toxic starring Yash, but that is no longer happening. However, it won’t have a free run at the box office.

It will be released along with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which also has strong buzz.

For now, it’s all about the wait. March 19 is not far away, and the expectations are already sky-high. Whether the film lives up to Ranveer Singh’s big statement is something audiences will decide once it hits theatres.