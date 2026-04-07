Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar scripted history with the Dhurandhar franchise. Not only did it shatter box office records, but it also became a nearly Rs 3000 crore empire within five months. Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 and is inching towards the Rs 2000 crore mark worldwide, and it has many to credit. From Ranveer Singh’s powerful portrayal of double-agent Hamza to the scintillating background score, tied neatly together by Shashwat Sachdev.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar called the newcomer a ‘younger brother’. He shared how their dynamic goes beyond the big screen. The Dhurandhar 2 director wrote, “I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with [him].”

‘9 songs in 9 days’

Sharing his journey about Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar recalled how the musical genius created “9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM [background music] done in 6 days.” He then further shared how Sharma worked his magic with the 14 songs in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He managed to complete them in 11 days, with the entire background score finalised in three.

“At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached top global charts,” Dhar noted, calling it an ‘ absolute rarity for any film in the world’.

Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev. Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal.⁰Sha has been that for me.

Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense… pic.twitter.com/EJ8O0LH2cY — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 7, 2026

What really took to make Dhurandhar come to life

However, this process was not easy. Merging nights into day, Aditya Dhar shared his house, which turned into a ‘living, breathing studio’. It was an overload of talent in every nook as Dhar shared a layout of the pragmatic chaos, then went into making the Dhurandhar universe come to life. ” Every room had something going on, music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walking in and out endlessly.”

The artists were working tirelessly, more than 20 hours a day, “And right at the centre of all of it was Sha,” Dhar recalled and explained how there was “no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right.”

Elaborating on Shashwat’s role, Dhar shared, “Holding everything together. Creating, composing, guiding, reacting, evolving, all at once. There were days he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down.”

“That kind of commitment doesn’t come from skill alone. It comes from love.

Love to achieve God through music. And you can feel that love in every second of Dhurandhar,” Dhar ended his note.