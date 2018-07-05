UPPSC notification 2018: Applications invited for 831 vacant posts at uppsc.up.nic.in; know last date and other details

UPPSC notification 2018: Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of UPPSC from July 6.

UPPSC notification 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to initiate its Combined State Upper Subordinate Services recruitment process at uppsc.up.nic.in from July 6 through the Provincial Civil Services (prelims) Exams 2018 or Combined State Upper Subordinate Exams-2018. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of UPPSC from July 6 once the detailed advertisement for the same is released on the website. A notice released by the commission stated that the detailed advertisement for the examination will also be available in the “Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar”, New Delhi on July 27, 2018.

The Detailed notification that is yet to be released will include updates on the online application system, mode of fee payment, subject and syllabus for preliminary and mains examination, name of districts of examination centres, prescribed proforma regarding caster certificates, important instructions regarding reservation and age relaxation etc.

Mentioned below are the details known till now:

UPPSC exam 2018: Details of vacancies

The number of vacancies for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services under general recruitment are about 831 and for physically handicapped (Backlog/Special) recruitment, the number of vacancies is 1. Under the Assistant Conservator of Forest, there are a total of 16 vacant posts. The number of vacancies for the post of Range Forest Officer is 76

UPPSC exam 2018: Important dates

Date of commencement of Online application: July 6, 2018

Last date for receipt of fee online in the bank: August 2, 2018

Last date for submission of Online application: August 8, 2018