Gujarat HC Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 1,149 jobs, apply at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Gujarat High Court Job Notification: Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of peon, chowkidar, liftman, water server, home attendant-domestic attendant, jail warder and sweeper. There are 1149 vacancies for the advertised post under Grade-IV. Interested candidates can apply for posts on or before 30 November 2018. But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website.
Here are some important details
Educational Qualification
The applicants who have passed the 10th examination are eligible for the post and can apply through online. They will have to face a written examination which is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2019.
Age Limit
All the applicants need to be between the age group of 18-33 years.
Important Dates:
Registration for online Application: November 1, 2018
Last Date of Application: November 30, 2018
Last Date of Submission of Exam Fee: November 30, 2018
How to Apply
The applicants can visit the official site of Gujarat High Court and apply on or before 30 November 2018.
Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had invited applications to fill vacancies for the post of English Stenographer. The High Court aimed to recruit 92 English Stenographer and 184 Gujarati Stenographer Grade. Before that, the Gujarat High Court had invited the application for 75 Civil Judge.
