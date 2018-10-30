Gujarat HC Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 1,149 jobs, apply at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

There are 1149 vacancies for the advertised post under Grade-IV.

Gujarat High Court Job Notification: Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of peon, chowkidar, liftman, water server, home attendant-domestic attendant, jail warder and sweeper. There are 1149 vacancies for the advertised post under Grade-IV. Interested candidates can apply for posts on or before 30 November 2018. But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website.

Here are some important details

Educational Qualification

The applicants who have passed the 10th examination are eligible for the post and can apply through online. They will have to face a written examination which is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2019.

Age Limit

All the applicants need to be between the age group of 18-33 years.

Important Dates:

Registration for online Application: November 1, 2018

Last Date of Application: November 30, 2018

Last Date of Submission of Exam Fee: November 30, 2018

How to Apply

The applicants can visit the official site of Gujarat High Court and apply on or before 30 November 2018.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had invited applications to fill vacancies for the post of English Stenographer. The High Court aimed to recruit 92 English Stenographer and 184 Gujarati Stenographer Grade. Before that, the Gujarat High Court had invited the application for 75 Civil Judge.