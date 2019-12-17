Coal India Recruitment: 1326 vacancies announced at coalindia.in! Application invited till this date

CIL Recruitment: 1326 vacancies announced at coalindia.in!

Coal India Recruitment: Coal India Limited has released notification announcing 1326 vacancies for the post of management trainees. Coal India Limited (CIL) is one of the Maharatna Public Sector Companies under Government of India and produces over 83% of the country’s entire coal output.

CIL Recruitment: Important Dates:

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: December 21, 2019 (From 10 AM)

Last date of Online Submission of Applications with Fee: January 19, 2020 (Till 11 PM)

Tentative dates of Computer Based Online Test: February 27 & 28, 2020

Coal India Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification, Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the vacancies in Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management departments should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc in relevant discipline of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Those applying in Finance and Accounts department should have Qualified CA or ICWA.

The ones applying for Personnel and HR and Marketing and Sales should have an MBA or PG Diploma degree, and those in Community Development should have PG Degree or Diploma in Rural/ Community/ Tribal Development with minimum 60% marks. However, relaxation will be provided to the SC/ ST candidates as per government norms.

Coal India Limited recruitment 2020: Age Limit:

The general category candidates should be within 30 years of age as on 01.04.2020. Relaxation of 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and 5 Years for SC / ST will be provided as per govt norms.

CIL Recruitment 2020: Exam Type

The candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Online Test which will be of 3 hours, consisting of two papers (Paper I & Paper II) of 100 marks each.

Paper-I will consist of General Knowledge, Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English. While Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related). Each paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions.

Those who will be shortlisted in these exams will have to appear for a personal interview of 10 marks, followed by Documents Verification (DV) and Initial Medical Examination (IME).

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. The training period is of 1-year, after which, if selected, they will be inducted into E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000.

