As Covid unlock becomes norm, hiring trends show positive uptick in Tier-2 cities

Buoyed by the latest economic resurgence post the vaccine rollout, the latest hiring trends show a positive uptick. According to the published findings of Monster Employment Index, a comprehensive job analysis report by Monster.com, the city trends of October suggest that Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore and Jaipur have witnessed the highest monthly growth in job postings. While Coimbatore has seen a growth of 3% in job posting activity, Jaipur, on the other hand, has recorded a jump of 1%. However, despite the hiring demand due to the festival season, cities like Kolkata (-5%), Bangalore (-2%), Pune (-2%), Chandigarh (-1%), Ahmedabad (-1%), and Chennai (-1%) witnessed a monthly decline (Oct 2021 vs Sept 2021).

The Travel and Tourism industry, which took a serious hit during the pandemic, observed the highest month-on-month growth of 5% in October. Considerable improvement was noticed in cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kochi. Hiring of freshers for entry level positions also witnessed a promising growth of 3% on a yearly basis which promises consistent demand for freshers across industries. Top Management (70%), Mid-Senior level (38%), Intermediate level (29%), and Senior level (22%) maintained voluminous growth in hiring activity (Oct 2021 vs Oct 2020).

The highest monthly growth in October was seen in the Office equipment/automation industry with Bangalore showing an uptick of 51% and Delhi-NCR showing an uptick of 45%. Chennai with 8% growth and Kochi with 9% growth have seen development in job postings for the Education sector, showcasing a positive outlook.

“In the month of October, we saw a decline in hiring activities by 3%. This is a yearly trend we observe following festive hiring hikes. It is encouraging to see the Travel and Tourism industry dust off from the pandemic impact and truly pave its way to revival. We also see promising back-to-office trends with increasing automation and a huge spike in demand for office supplies. Moreover, the recruitment space is looking up for entry-level talent as more and more organisations are looking to hire freshers. At Monster.com, we have seen a huge improvement in the intent to hire by top companies via our virtual career fair for freshers – Aspire.” Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Monster.com, said.