By Monica Mishra

For a long time, performance appraisals have been about looking back. Did the employee meet targets? Did they deliver on time? Did they stay efficient?

Those questions still matter, but they are no longer enough.

Work itself has changed. Roles are shifting faster than appraisal cycles. What made someone a top performer last year may not even be relevant today. That is exactly why upskilling has moved to the centre of performance conversations. Not as a learning initiative, but as a business necessity.

The shift away from traditional KPIs

Most traditional KPIs are backward-looking. They capture outcomes, not capabilities. And in a fast-moving environment, that creates a blind spot.

Organizations need to evaluate employees differently. Instead of only asking what was achieved, they are asking how prepared someone is for what comes next. This is where dynamic skill benchmarks are gaining ground. Skills like digital fluency, data interpretation, adaptability, and problem-solving are now being tracked alongside output.

For instance, in customer-facing roles, success is no longer defined only by turnaround time or satisfaction scores. It also depends on how effectively an employee can use AI tools, read behavioural data, and personalise interactions. The role has evolved, and so must the way it is assessed.

AI is quietly redefining performance

There is a common misconception that automation replaces jobs. In reality, it is changing the nature of contribution. Tasks are getting automated, but expectations are rising. Employees are expected to make better decisions, faster. They are expected to question outputs, not just produce them.

Take a credit evaluation role. Earlier, much of the effort went into gathering and analysing data manually. Today, models can do that in seconds. The real value lies in understanding exceptions, identifying risk beyond the obvious, and applying judgement where systems cannot.

ALSO READ Over 85% professionals plan to quit even after salary hikes

This changes what “high performance” looks like. Execution alone is not enough. Interpretation, critical thinking, and adaptability start to matter more. And none of this is possible without continuous upskilling.

Why micro-credentials are gaining relevance

Another noticeable shift is how employees are learning. Long-format training programs often struggle to keep up with changing skill requirements. What works better now are shorter, focused learning interventions that solve for immediate gaps.

Micro-credentials are filling that space. Whether it is a course in data analytics, AI basics, or digital risk, these certifications allow employees to build relevant skills without stepping away from their roles. More importantly, they bring visibility to learning. Managers can see what new capabilities an employee has acquired and how they are applying them.

In many organizations, these credentials are beginning to influence career progression. Employees who consistently upgrade themselves are being considered for larger roles, cross-functional opportunities, and leadership tracks. That sends a strong signal. Learning is no longer separate from growth. It is directly linked to it.

The mindset shift employees need to make

One of the more difficult changes is not structural, but personal. Employees today need to think of themselves less as role holders and more as evolving value propositions. Much like a product that requires constant upgrades to stay relevant, professionals must continuously build, refine, and reposition their skills. Strengths need to be expanded. Relevance needs to be maintained.

For example, a marketing professional who builds capability in performance analytics or AI-led campaigns is far more valuable today than someone who stays within traditional boundaries. The same applies across functions.

This shift is not always comfortable, but it is necessary. Because the pace of change is not slowing down.

Rethinking the appraisal conversation

All of this is pushing organizations to rethink how appraisals are conducted.

The conversation is slowly moving away from a pure evaluation of past performance to a more balanced view of future readiness. Managers are expected to discuss skill gaps, learning progress, and adaptability alongside results.

This also places greater responsibility on leadership. Upskilling cannot be treated as an optional benefit. It needs to be built into how performance is defined, measured, and rewarded. When that happens, learning stops being reactive. It becomes part of the culture.

The reality going forward

Upskilling is no longer something employees can choose to engage with when time permits. It is becoming a basic expectation. The workplace is moving too quickly for static skill sets. Those who continue to learn will stay relevant. Those who do not will find it harder to keep up, regardless of past performance.

ALSO READ The road to creating an effective workforce

The appraisal cycle is no longer just a review mechanism. It is where organizations define what future-ready talent looks like.

And today, that definition is clear. Performance is not just about what you deliver. It is about how quickly you can evolve.

The author is Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Fibe.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.