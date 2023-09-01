scorecardresearch
Amity University Rajasthan hosts US Cranberries Culinary Training programme with seven celebrity chefs

The main objective of the US Cranberries Culinary Training at Amity University Rajasthan was to enhance the culinary skills of aspiring chefs.

Amity University Rajasthan hosts US Cranberries Culinary Training programme with seven celebrity chefs
Amity University Rajasthan hosts US Cranberries Culinary Training programme with seven celebrity chefs.

Amity University Rajasthan kicked off its orientation with a culinary training programme featuring US Cranberries. Seven renowned chefs graced the event. These culinary masters showcased their expertise by demonstrating and crafting a variety of dishes using US Cranberries, infusing each creation with delightful flavours and artistic flair, the release mentioned.

The main objective of the US Cranberries Culinary Training at Amity University Rajasthan was to enhance the culinary skills of aspiring chefs. This programme not only equipped students with industry-ready expertise but also offered them a culinary experience led by renowned Indian chefs who have earned international acclaim for their culinary prowess, making them a source of pride for India, the release mentioned.

“The possibilities are endless, and I am sure that this training programme will inspire students and unveil new, exotic and healthy dishes. Sanjeeb Pal, director, Amity School of Hospitality, Amity University Rajasthan the patron of the event introduced all the star chefs and stated that cranberries are known for the dark red colour of the fruit, a sweet tangy taste and numerous health benefits,” Amit Jain, vice-chancellor, Amity University, Rajasthan, said. 

The training workshop proved to be exceptionally enlightening, educational, and enjoyable. The event was skillfully organised by Chef Saurabh Sharma, head, Culinary and Food Production, Amity School of Hospitality, with support from Amity School of Communication, it added.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 18:30 IST

