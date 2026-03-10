The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 9 released the cut-off marks for all stages of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 – Prelims, Mains and the final interview stage.

For the UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary exam, the cut-off for the General category is 92.66 marks in GS Paper 1.

UPSC CSE 2025: Category- wise prelims cut-off marks

The cut-off for other categories is 89.34 marks for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, 92.00 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 84.00 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 82.66 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

UPSC CSE 2025: PwBD cut-offs between 76.66 and 40.66

For candidates in the PwBD categories, the cut-offs range between 76.66 and 40.66 marks. These categories include candidates with benchmark disabilities such as locomotor disability, blindness or low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, and multiple disabilities.

The UPSC also clarified that the CSE 2025 prelims cut-off is calculated only from GS Paper 1, while GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature and requires a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

UPSC CSE 2025: Mains cut-off to qualify for interview

For the Mains examination, the cut-off to qualify for the interview stage is 739 marks for the General category, 706 for EWS, 717 for OBC, 700 for SC, and 694 for ST candidates.

In the final result, which combines marks obtained in the Mains exam and the Personality Test, the final cut-off is 963 marks for the General category. It is 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.

UPSC CSE 2025: 958 candidates recommended for services

In UPSC CSE 2025, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to services such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services. The UPSC CSE 2025 result was declared on March 6.

The Commission said that the marks obtained by candidates will be available on the official website within 15 days of the result declaration, which means they will be released by March 20.