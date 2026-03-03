UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the last stage, which is the personality test, will be able to check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Once announced, the commission will release a merit list carrying the names of those selected for appointment to the country’s top civil services. Along with the results, details such as toppers and cut-off marks are also likely to be made public.
Those who make it to the final list will be appointed to prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service and other Group A and Group B central services.
Click on the link for ‘UPSC CSE Final Result 2025’ on the homepage
Open the result PDF to find your roll number
Download and save the file for future reference
The interview process began in January 2026 and was held at the UPSC headquarters at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. The personality test carried 275 marks. There were no minimum qualifying marks for this stage.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates. Track live updates here:
Live Updates
UPSC Results 2025 Date and Time Live Updates:
15:03 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
Steps to check UPSC CSE 2025 final result: What positions are available for the candidates who clear the exam?
The aspirants who clear the exam will get to join cadres namely- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and B central services.
14:12 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: How to check results?
To check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 final result, follow these steps:
Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in. Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage. Select the link for the Civil Services Examination 2025 final result. Open the PDF file provided for the result. Use the search option (Ctrl + F) to enter your roll number and locate it in the list. Download and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.
14:00 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: What is the age limit
While issuing the Civil Services Examination notification, the Union Public Service Commission stated that a candidate must be at least 21 years old and not more than 32 years old as on August 1, 2024. This means the applicant must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992, and not later than August 1, 2003.
13:50 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: When will the result be declared?
The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results shortly. Once the results are officially announced, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their status on the commission’s official website.
13:31 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: When was the final selection process?
The final stage of the selection process began in January 2026 and was held at the UPSC office at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. The personality test, which is the last step of the exam, was worth 275 marks and did not have any minimum passing score.
13:14 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: When does the final result come out in PDF format?
The UPSC usually releases the final IAS result in PDF form within a week after the interview process ends. As the Personality Test concluded on February 27, 2026, the final result is likely to be announced shortly. Looking at the timelines from the past three exam cycles gives a better idea of when the results can be expected.
13:02 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: What positions are available for the candidates who clear the exam?
The aspirants who clear the exam will get to join cadres namely- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and B central services.
12:53 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live Updates: How to check and download the UPSC results?
Steps to Check UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 Final Result:
- Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, look for the "What's New" section or scroll to find the direct link titled "Civil Services Examination, 2025 – Final Result" (or similar wording like "UPSC CSE Final Result 2025").
- Click on the link to open the result page or directly download the PDF file containing the merit list.
- Once the PDF opens, use Ctrl + F (or Command + F on Mac / the search icon on mobile) to search for your roll number.
- If your roll number appears in the list, you have been recommended/selected.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference (e.g., for document verification or records).
12:49 (IST) 3 Mar 2026
UPSC CSE Results Live: Welcome to our blog!
Hello students ! Welcome to our blog. Here we will bring to you live coverage of the UPSC CSE Results 2025. You have come to the right place if you want to track the exected date and time of the UPSC results. Stay with us for constant updates. Good Luck!