UPSC CSE Results 2025 Live: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the last stage, which is the personality test, will be able to check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Once announced, the commission will release a merit list carrying the names of those selected for appointment to the country’s top civil services. Along with the results, details such as toppers and cut-off marks are also likely to be made public.

Those who make it to the final list will be appointed to prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service and other Group A and Group B central services.

Steps to check UPSC CSE 2025 final result:

Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘UPSC CSE Final Result 2025’ on the homepage

Open the result PDF to find your roll number

Download and save the file for future reference

The interview process began in January 2026 and was held at the UPSC headquarters at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. The personality test carried 275 marks. There were no minimum qualifying marks for this stage.

