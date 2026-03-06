Three women featured in the top 10 of the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. While Kota-based MBBS graduate Anuj Agnihotri grabbed the top spot, three women – namely Rajeshwari Suve M (AIR 2), Zinnia Aurora (AIR 6) and Astha Jain (AIR 9) – made it to Top 10 list. Here’s what we know about them –

Rajeshwari Suve M – AIR 2

Rajeshwari had already established a career in public service and education. She previously secured the 11th rank at the state level in the TNPSC Group 1 examination and was appointed as a Deputy Collector in the Dindigul District. A native of Vadipatti, Madurai district, she has over six years of experience as a faculty member at the Apollo Study Centre in Chennai.

Zinnia Aurora – AIR 6

According to Zinnia’s LinkedIn profile, she is an alumna of Sanskriti School (Delhi), where she was a batch topper (2018–19).

A graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi (around 2019–22), she is part of Civil Services Forum (CSF), which operates a dedicated Defence and Diplomacy Council as one of its key verticals. Her academic focus included Environmental Science and Economics. She has worked at organisations like Unilever, UNDP and co-founded PeaceX, an organisation focused on sustainability, green economy, and grassroots empowerment.

Astha Jain – AIR 9

Astha hails from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. She had previously secured AIR 131 in UPSC CSE exam 2024. She studied at the Scottish International School. Although much information is not available about Astha, coaching institutes like Chanakya Mandal Pariwar have claimed to have trained her for mock interviews and personality test preparation.

Who else made it to the top 10?

Akansh Dhull secured AIR 3, followed by Raghav Jhunjhunwala (AIR 4), Ishan Bhatnagar (AIR 5). AR Rajah Mohaideen bagged AIR 7, Pakshal Secretry (AIR 8) and Ujjwal Priyank (AIR 10).

According to an official notification issued by the Press Information Bureau, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and various Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.