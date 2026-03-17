The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the UP Board Class 10 Examination and UP Board Class 12 Examination from February 18 to March 12, 2026. More than 5.2 million students appeared for the exams this year.

After the completion of the exams, the board is now set to begin the evaluation of answer sheets from March 18. This time, the checking of copies will be carried out under high security using digital systems.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Results: Expected date

According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, nearly 30 million answer sheets will be evaluated by the end of March or the first week of April. After the evaluation process is completed, the board will prepare the results. As a result, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be announced in the second week of April or later.

How to check UP Board class 10th, 12th Results 2026 online

Once declared, students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board class 10th and 12th results-



Step 1: Visit the UP Board official website, either upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2026 Results” or “U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2026 Results.”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. For Class 12, you may also need to enter your School Code (found on your admit card).

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click Submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear. Download and print it for immediate use.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Results 2026: New changes in marksheet

The board has also introduced changes in the marksheet format this year. The new marksheet will include 16 security features, such as a barcode and hologram, to prevent duplication and fraud. Earlier, the marksheet was smaller in size, but it will now be issued in A4 size.

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This year, students will receive waterproof marksheets. The board will also use special long-lasting ink, ensuring that the marksheet remains readable for many years. These improvements are expected to make storage and maintenance easier, according to Hindi news outlets.

The board has also instructed examiners to follow step marking in subjects like Science and Mathematics. Under this system, students will receive partial marks for partially correct answers, meaning even if a student solves only part of a question correctly, they will still be awarded marks. This move is expected to benefit many students.