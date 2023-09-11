SCMHRD opens applications for MBA programmes via SNAP 2023

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), a constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed-University, has invited aspiring management professionals to register for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 and apply for its management programmes including MBA, MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM), and MBA in Business Analytics (BA). The SNAP 2023 commenced on August 23, 2023 and will accept applications till November 23, 2023. One can apply and complete their SNAP registration through the SCMHRD registration link.

This year, the SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2023 is set to be conducted on three distinct dates: December 10, 2023, December 17, 2023, and December 22, 2023. The SNAP 2023 examination results will be released on January 10, 2024. To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, one needs to log in to the official website, http://www.snaptest.org, on the following dates: December 04, 202 for SNAP Test One and December 09, 2023 for SNAP Test Two and SNAP Test Three. The payment deadline coincides with the registration closing date of the examination.

SCMHRD’s highest international package for the academic year 2021-2023 reached Rs 67.60 lakh annually. Additionally, the highest domestic package secured for the final year batch of 2021 -2023 of MBA, MBA in Business Analytics, and MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM) stood at Rs 35.02 lakh, Rs 33.6 lakh, and Rs 27 lakh per annum, respectively. The batch’s average package was Rs 23.71 lakh (MBA), Rs 22.03 lakh (MBA-BA), and Rs 16.11 lakh (MBA-IDM) per annum.