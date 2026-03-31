12th Class Result 2026 RBSE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 12th Result 2026 today, March 31 at 10 am. The result, along with subject-wise marks will be declared on Rajasthan Board official website – rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board 12th marksheet will include important details such as the student’s roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, grades, and other relevant information.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results and pass-fail status on the IE Education Portal.

Students should note that the online RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be provisional. They will need to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later. A few days after the results are declared, schools distribute the official RBSE Class 12 marksheets for Science, Arts, Commerce, and other streams.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Where to check scorecards

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will publish the Class 12 results on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their RBSE 12th Result 2026 online once the link is activated on the official website. On the same day, the board will also announce the list of top-performing students in Class 12. Students are advised to keep their admit cards or roll numbers ready to check their results easily.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Visit the official website – rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board Result 2026 page will open on the screen. Click on the link for “RBSE Class 12 Result 2026” for your respective stream. Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check result via DigiLocker

Apart from the website, the Rajasthan Board also provides the results through DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number along with the 6-digit security PIN. If you do not have an account, click on “Sign Up” and complete the registration by verifying your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: After logging in, open the dashboard and navigate to the “Education” section or the “What’s New” section.

Step 4: Look for the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) in the list of education boards.

Step 5: Choose the option for Class XII Marksheet.

Step 6: Select the passing year 2026 and enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card. You may also need to provide additional details such as your date of birth.

Step 7: Click on “Get Document.” Your marksheet will be fetched from the RBSE database and saved in the “Issued Documents” section. You can view, download, or print the digital marksheet from there.

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The board also sends the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams through SMS for the convenience of students. The direct link to check the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 for all streams will be activated once the results are officially declared.