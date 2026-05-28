NTA NEET UG Re Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Advance City Intimation Slip and admit cards soon for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Once released, candidates will be able to download the documents from the official portal-neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG re-exam is slated to be conducted on June 21, 2026, after the earlier examination conducted in May was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and irregularities. NTA has already opened facilities for exam city updation, fee refund and correction related activities related to the re-exam process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to city slip, the hall ticket release and revised exam day rules.

NTA NEET UG Exam City Slip

The Advance City Intimation Slip informs students about the city where their examination centre will be situated. However, it is not a valid document for entry into the examination hall.

The admit card will include key details like the candidate’s name, roll number, reporting time, examination centre location and exam day rules and regulations. Candidates will need to login by using their application number and password or date of birth to access the documents.

As per the latest reports, the re-exam admit card is expected to be out a few days before the June 21 examination.

How can candidates download the city slip and admit card?

Once released, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website-neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip or Admit Card Link.

3. Enter application number and password/date of birth.

4. Submit the details and download the document.

5. Take a printout and future use.

NTA NEET UG Fee Refund

Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the deadline for candidates to submit bank details for fee refunds related to NEET UG 2026.

In a post shared on X, the agency said that around 13 lakh students have already updated their details. The last date to complete the process has now been extended till June 22, 2026, 11:50 PM. Candidates need to login to the NEET UG portal, click on the refund link, enter bank details carefully and upload a cancelled cheque. Which NTA mentions its optional but recommended.

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The agency also warned the candidates that once the details are submitted, no further changes will be permitted.

Why is NTA conducting the NEET UG-re exam?

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was declared after the cancellation of the original exam following allegations of a paper leak. Lakhs of medical aspirants across the country were affected by the development.

As per the official updates, candidates who have appeared for the earlier exam remain eligible for the re-exam, and no fresh registration is required. NTA has also allowed candidates to update their present address and preferred exam city ahead of the re-exam.