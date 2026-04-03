Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result announcement date for Class 10th SSLC exams. As confirmed by the board, the results will be declared on April 7 at 11 am on board’s official website – mbose.in.

“The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 7th April, 2026 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website http://www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” the official notice reads.

Once declared, students who appeared for the Class 10 SSLC exams can check the official result on the MBOSE website at mbose.in by entering their login details such as roll number. Along with the results, the board will also release key details such as pass percentage, toppers list and overall student’s performance. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so they can check their results easily.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: List of official websites to check scorecards

Students can check their MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 on these official websites:

–mbose.in

–mboseresults.in

–megresults.nic.in

If one website is slow or not opening due to heavy traffic, students can try the other websites to check their results easily.

ALSO READ Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026: List of official websites to check scorecards

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check date and time

The Meghalaya Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2026 will be declared on April 7 at 11:00 AM. Students can check their results online immediately on the official MBOSE websites once they are released.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

All students who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps:

-Visit the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.

-Click on the “MBOSE SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your login details on the new page.

-Click on submit to view your result.

-Check your result and download it.

-Take a printout for future use.

Make sure you have your roll number ready before checking the result to avoid any delay.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Important instructions for students

Students should have their roll number and admit card ready before checking the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026. Make sure to check all details and marks carefully. Download and print a copy for future reference. If there are any mistakes, contact your school or the board. Always use the official websites, and try another site if one is slow.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check passing criteria

To pass the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2026, students need to:

-Get at least 33% marks in each subject

-Meet the overall passing marks for the exam

ALSO READ Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: Assam board announces date for class 10th scorecards

Students must pass both theory and practical exams separately, if there are practicals. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams conducted by the board.