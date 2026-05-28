KCET result 2026 Date: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the KCET Result 2026 soon for candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) this year. Students will be able to download their scorecard from the official websites-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in after the announcement of the results.

As per the latest reports KCET 2026 results may be declared on or after June 1, but the date and time is yet to be officially confirmed by KEA.

Over 3 lakh students are waiting for the UGCET scorecards for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka.

KCET Result 2026 – Check Date & Time

Reports suggest that KEA is likely to release the KCET 2026 scorecards in the first week of June. The results will be released online and is likely to be out around 10:30 AM or 11:00 AM. However, candidates have been asked to wait for the official confirmation from KEA.

The KCET 2026 exam was conducted in Karnataka from April 22 to April 24. KEA has already conducted several activities related to verification like marks verification, special category eligibility update etc.

Details like name of the candidate, marks in each subject, registration number, rank, qualifying status and category details are expected to be there in the scorecard.

How to download KEA UGCET scorecard?

Once the results are activated, the candidates can follow the steps:

1. Visit the official websites – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

2. Click the KCET 2026 or UGCET scorecard link

3. Fill in the application number and the first four characters of it.

4. Enter the details.

5. Download the KCET scorecard and take a print out for future use.

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The candidates qualifying in KCET 2026 will be eligible for the counselling and seat allotment process conducted by KEA for admission to undergraduate professional courses.

KCET Result 2026: Next step after the KCET Result 2026 is out

KEA will publish the rank list and counselling schedule after the declaration of results. Qualified candidates will have to undergo document verification, option entry, college reporting grounds and seat allotment.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA portal for latest announcements related to result date, rank list and counselling process.