HBSE Class 10th Matric Result 2026 OUT: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations can now check and download their results online through the official website using their roll number and other required login credentials.

Out of 2,76,640 students who appeared for the HBSE Secondary regular examinations 2026, a total of 2,47,860 students successfully cleared the Haryana Board Class 10 exams this year. Girls once again outperformed boys in the HBSE Class 10 results, recording a pass percentage of 91.64%, compared to 87.69% secured by boys.

The Haryana Board Class 10 results are available on the official website – BSEH Official Website. Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker once the results are released.

Steps to check HBSE class 10 result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website at BSEH Official Website

Step 2: Click on the link for “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard will contain details including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

According to the Haryana Board passing criteria, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify in the HBSE Class 10 examinations.

Those who do not meet the minimum passing marks will be allowed to appear for compartment examinations to be conducted by the board later this year.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage for regular students in the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations stood at around 92.49 per cent. The board has consistently reported high pass percentages over the past few years, often crossing the 90 per cent mark. Educational experts attribute this trend to improved academic monitoring and better school participation across Haryana.