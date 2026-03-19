GATE 2026 Result Highlight: IIT Guwahati have announced the GATE 2026 results on March 19 on the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The final answer key has already been released, and candidates will be able to check their marks, GATE score, All India Rank and qualifying status through the GOAPS login once the result link gets activated.
As the results are out, candidates will now be able to check their result on gate2026.iitg.ac.in by using their enrolment ID/email and password. The result page will include candidate’s marks, score, qualifying status and All India Rank, while the GATE score is reported out of 1000 and marks out of 100. The category-wise cut-off will also be published along with the result.
The score is important for admission to MTech, ME and PhD programmes and is also used by several PSUs in recruitment. As per widely cited GATE norms, the scorecard remains valid for three years from the date of issue.
Steps to check GATE 2026 result
Step 1: Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in
Step 2: lick on the result link,
Step 3: Log in with your credentials, view your score, and
Step 4: Download the result page for future use.
Gate 2026 Results Live: Check IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Toppers List, Answer Key, Branch Wise Cut Off, Scorecard Live @gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Result Link Released Live Updates: Accessing the Gate scorecard
As per reports, the GATE scorecard 2026 will be issued to qualified students from March 27 onwards. Students who have passed the exam will be able to download their scorecard using their enrollment ID and password.
Candidates can download their scorecard till May 31 (for free). Post that, they can download their scorecard till December 31 by paying a fee of INR 500.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: Minimum qualifying marks
Along with topper’s list, IITG is presently preparing a list of GATE minimum qualifying mark for all subjects. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the qualifying mark, will be eligible for scorecard download and counselling process. The GATE admission cutoff will be published by the respective IITs and NITs for counselling purposes.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: How to check results?
Candidates can check their GATE 2026 scores at GOAPS login. Interested candidates can check their respective results at https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login using their enrollment ID and password.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: Toppers list to be out soon?
IIT Guwahati is soon expected to release the list of GATE 2026 topper’s of all 30 subjects. The topper’s list will have candidate’s name, followed by respective branch, raw marks out of 100, and GATE score (normalised) out of 1000 marks.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: Who can check GATE 2026 Result?
As per reports, as of now candidates who have appeared for the GATE exam on Feb 7, 8, 14, and 15 can check their results at GOAPS login. Provisional applicants who had successfully rectified their discrepancies can now also check their GATE results by logging in to the official website at https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: Validity for 3 years
IIT Guwahati declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE examination results through its official website on Thursday afternoon. Candidate can now check their scores on gate2026.iitg.ac.in by using their enrolment ID/email and password.
As per reports, the GATE scorecard maintains validity for three years from the date of issue. It is part of the eligibility criterion for admission to many MTech, ME and PhD programmes.
GATE scores are also used for recruitment by several PSUs. The exams were held across multiple sessions in February. To lean more about the recently declared exam results, interested students can check the results here.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: How to check results?
In a much anticipated development, IIT Guwahati has redeclared the results for the GATE examination. Interested candidates can check their respective results at https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login using their enrollment ID and password.
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: Where to check GATE 2026 result?
In a notable development, IIT Guwahati has declared the much anticipated GATE result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results at the listed website - https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login
GATE 2026 Results Live Updates: GATE 2026 result declared
Putting an end to the wait, IIT Guwahati has declared GATE 2026 result.
There is some ongoing confusion related to the results of the GATE 2026. Although some reports claim it is out, there is no official announcement on it. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest updates as well as this space.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: At what time GATE Results 2026 is expected to be declared?
As per the latest update, IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE Result 2026 shortly. Candidates are advised to be ready with their credentials.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Is the GATE 2026 results are out?
No, GATE 2026 results are yet to be announced. At present the official link has not been activated. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official site.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Steps for checking GATE Results 2026
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: How much is the GATE score validity?
The GATE 2026 scorecard is valid for three years only. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: What details will be included in GATE Results 2026?
The scorecard will include key details like the candidate's name, the candidate's parents' name, date of the exam, All India Rank, GATE 2026 score and the final qualifying marks
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: How many students qualified for GATE in 2025?
In 2025, a total of 141802 students qualified for the GATE 2025 examination.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: When were GATE 2026 exam were held?
The GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 15 and 15 of this year.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: What are the websites to check for GATE Results 2026?
As the results are going to be announced shortly, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites-goaps.iitg.ac.in/login and gate2026.iitg.ac.in
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: At what time is GATE Results 2026 is expected to be out?
The expected time for the declaration of GATE Results 2026 is 1:30 PM. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: All about GATE 2026 cut off marks
IIT Guwahati will also prepare a minimum qualifying marks for all the subjects in GATE exam along with the topper list. Candidates who will obtain a score that is equal to or higher than the qualifying mark will be able to get their scorecard and go through the counselling procedure. The GATE cut-off will be issued by the IITs and NITs for the counselling stage.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: What is the marking scheme for GATE exam 2026?
The marking scheme for the GATE 2026 questions was either 1 or 2 marks.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: What will the GATE 2026 scorecard include?
The GATE 2026 scorecard is likely to include key details like:
Marks scored in the individual sections
Overall score obtained by the candidate
Candidate’s All India Rank.
The above details are crucial for taking admission in higher education as well as for jobs.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Is there any timeline for downloading the scorecard?
Yes, there is a timeline for downloading the scorecard. Once the results are out, the candidate will be able to access them for free for a limited period only. If a candidate tries to download it after May 31, 2026, they will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper per candidate to get access to the scorecard until December 31, 2026.
From 1 January 2027, candidates won't be able to access GATE 2026 scorecards.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: When was the Master Key and Answer Key for GATE 2026 was released?
The official GATE 2026 website has published the master question papers along with their corresponding answer keys, as announced by IIT Guwahati on its official X account on March 18, 2026.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Where will the result updated apart from the website?
Professor Manabendra Sarma, chairman of GATE 2026, said IIT Guwahati will share an update on its official GATE portal as well as social media channels once the GATE 2026 results are declared.
IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: When is GATE 2026 Result going to be declared?
As per the latest update, IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE Results 2026 today. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites as well as on this space for all the real-time updates.