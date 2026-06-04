The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported a sharp increase in applications submitted through its verification and re-evaluation portal, with nearly 56,000 requests received by Wednesday evening. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the board said that as of 9:30 pm on June 3, a total of 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation had been submitted.

The figures indicate a significant rise in the number of students seeking post-result services following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 board examination results.

Adding to it the board further mentioned that, “This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted”.

CBSE Verification & Re-evaluation Portal update: The portal has accepted more than 56000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of 9: 30PM today. This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted. Our technical… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026

Students raise concerns over access to services

Despite the growing number of successful submissions, several students and parents have continued to report difficulties with the process on X. Many users claimed that they had not yet received scanned copies of their evaluated answer books despite applying for them earlier, preventing them from proceeding with verification or re-evaluation applications.

A user named Prabhkirat Singh wrote, “I have still not received my Physics Answer Sheet, I paid on 23 May and now even the re-evaluation portal has opened, It is still showing No details”.

However, another user named Sameer Ansari noted that, “I am still not getting PDF of answer book, I paid fees on 21st May. When I click on download button, the error message is showing. I feel PDF is not uploaded yet!! I DM this but nothing concrete help happened. Pls answer.”

Some students also reported that re-evaluation options were unavailable for certain subjects or questions. Others sought clarification regarding applications related to compartment examinations. The complaints suggest that while a large number of candidates have completed the process successfully, some continue to face technical and procedural hurdles.

CBSE says technical teams monitoring portal

In a fresh update issued on Wednesday, CBSE said that its technical teams are continuously monitoring the portal to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly experience for candidates applying for post-result services.

The board reiterated that efforts are being made to maintain smooth operations as thousands of students access the platform simultaneously.

Multiple payment gateways activated

On Wednesday, CBSE announced that multiple bank payment gateways had been integrated into the portal to facilitate smoother transactions. The board said students can now make payments through gateways operated by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank.

CBSE clarified that candidates do not need to maintain accounts with any of these banks. Payments can be made using UPI, net banking, debit cards or credit cards through the available gateways.

According to the board, nearly 40,000 students had successfully completed their applications using the facility by 9:30 am on June 3.

Applications rise sharply overnight

The latest figures mark a substantial increase from the previous update issued late on June 2. At around midnight, CBSE had reported more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm and said the portal was supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users.

The board had also announced several technical improvements based on student feedback, including extending session time limits to reduce instances of users being automatically logged out while completing applications.

Verification and re-evaluation window open till June 6

The verification and re-evaluation facility is available from June 2 to June 6 for Class 12 students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

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Under CBSE’s revised post-result procedure, students can apply for verification of issues identified in the scanned answer books by paying a fee of Rs 100 per answer book. Re-evaluation requests can be submitted at a fee of Rs 25 per question.

Portal faced heavy traffic after launch

CBSE had postponed the launch of the verification and re-evaluation portal to June 1, stating that additional time was needed to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process. Since becoming operational, the portal has experienced heavy traffic as well as cyberattack attempts, prompting the board to strengthen technical safeguards and increase monitoring while keeping services available to students.

The board has advised candidates to use the official portal and follow the prescribed timelines for submitting verification and re-evaluation requests.