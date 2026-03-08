The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate January 2026 results today, March 8. Students who appeared for the Chartered Accountancy exams can check and download their scorecards from the official website icai.nic.in.

To view their scorecards, candidates will need their roll number and registration number.

Check live updates-

CA Foundation result 2026: How to check scorecards

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website at icai.nic.in. Click on the CA Foundation January 2026 result link. Or select the CA Intermediate January 2026 result link. Enter your roll number and registration number carefully. Click on Submit to view the result. Your digital scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

CA Foundation result 2026: Toppers list

Along with the results, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also released the CA Final Exam 2026 toppers’ list on its official website. Candidates can check the names of the top rank holders along with the percentage scored by them.

-Diksha Goyal secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 81.00 per cent marks.

-Anirudh Garg secured the All India Rank 2 with 75.33 per cent.

-Rishabh Jain and Dhruv Dembla jointly secured the All India Rank 3 with 75.17 per cent marks.

CA Foundation result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The digital scorecard will contain important information about the candidate’s exam performance. It will usually include the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and the result status, showing whether the candidate has passed and qualified for the next stage of the course.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for verification through the ICAI online portal. This facility allows candidates to request a recheck of their answer sheets to ensure there are no errors in the evaluation process, such as mistakes in calculation or incorrect totaling of marks.