BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2026 Direct Link: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10th Result 2026 today. After the declaration, students will be able to view their results by entering their roll number and roll code at the BSEB official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Students who appeared for the BSEB Matric Exams 2026 will also have the option to check their Bihar Board Class 10 results through the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Students can also check their BSEB Class 10th board results at The Indian Express Education Portal. Click here to check your results.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so they can quickly enter their login details and view their scores. The online result will show subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. After checking the result, students should download or print the scorecard for future use until schools distribute the official marksheets issued by the board.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: Check list of official websites

Students can check their Bihar Board Result 2026 online through the official websites. They may visit the websites listed below to view and download their results.

–results.biharboardonline.com

–secondary.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may also publish the board results on additional websites. Students will be informed once the links are available. After downloading the result, candidates should keep a printed copy for future use. For the latest updates and more information, students are advised to regularly check the official website.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: How to check results online

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results.

Step 1. Visit the official website.

Step 2. On the homepage, students will find a link for the Bihar Class 10th/12th result – click on the given link.

Step 3. Students will be redirected to a result login page where login details such as roll code, roll number and security captcha must be entered.

Step 4. Once done, candidates need to click on the submit button.

Step 5. With this, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEB.

Students should visit the official Bihar School Examination Board website, click the result link, enter roll details and captcha, submit the form, and then view their result online.

