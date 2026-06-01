AP EAMCET 2026 Results Live Direct Link @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Along with the results, candidates will also be able to access their rank cards, which will play a key role in the upcoming counselling process.

This year, the AP EAMCET examinations were conducted between May 12 and May 20 for various streams. The engineering stream exams were held from May 12 to May 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream examinations took place on May 19 and May 20.

The examination was conducted in two shifts daily, with each session lasting three hours.

Following the completion of the examination, APSCHE released the provisional answer key on May 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections and submit challenges until May 27. After reviewing the objections received, the council is now set to declare the final results.

How to check AP EAMCET 2026 results

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Results 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and save the result and scorecard for future reference.

What happens after the results?

Once the results are declared, APSCHE will begin the counselling process for admissions into participating institutions. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to take part in the online counselling process for seat allocation.

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