AP EAMCET 2026 Results Live Direct Link @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Along with the results, candidates will also be able to access their rank cards, which will play a key role in the upcoming counselling process.
This year, the AP EAMCET examinations were conducted between May 12 and May 20 for various streams. The engineering stream exams were held from May 12 to May 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream examinations took place on May 19 and May 20.
The examination was conducted in two shifts daily, with each session lasting three hours.
Following the completion of the examination, APSCHE released the provisional answer key on May 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections and submit challenges until May 27. After reviewing the objections received, the council is now set to declare the final results.
How to check AP EAMCET 2026 results
Candidates can follow the steps below to access their scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Results 2026” link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha code. Step 4: Click on the submit button. Step 5: Download and save the result and scorecard for future reference.
What happens after the results?
Once the results are declared, APSCHE will begin the counselling process for admissions into participating institutions. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to take part in the online counselling process for seat allocation.
Live Updates
12:52 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Steps to Check AP EAMCET Results
To access the AP EAMCET 2026 result, candidates must visit the official website and click on the result or rank card link. After entering their registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Students should download and save the document for future admission procedures.
12:41 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Mandatory Marks Declaration Requirement
Candidates who qualified in their Intermediate or Class 12 examinations were required to submit the mandatory 10+2 marks declaration form. This step is important for the admission process and helps authorities verify academic eligibility. Students who completed all required formalities can proceed with downloading their rank cards and participating in counselling.
12:29 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Normalisation Process Ensures Fair Evaluation
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12:16 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Answer Key Objection Process Completed
The preliminary answer key for AP EAMCET 2026 was released on May 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 27. Following the review of all challenges submitted by students, authorities have finalized the answer key. The evaluation process has now concluded, paving the way for the release of final scores and ranks.
12:12 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Official Website to Check Results
Candidates can access their AP EAMCET 2026 results through the official examination portal. The result link is expected to become active on the APSCHE website once the declaration is made. Students are advised to keep their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking and downloading their scorecards and rank cards.
12:05 (IST) 1 Jun 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Results 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to our blog
The AP EAMCET 2026 (AP EAPCET 2026) results are scheduled to be announced today, June 1, by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the entrance examination are eagerly awaiting the declaration of scores, ranks, and qualification status for admission into professional courses across Andhra Pradesh.