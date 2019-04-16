Why Namma Metro stations under Phase 2 will be smaller than Bengaluru Metro Phase 1

The metro stations in the underground section of Phase II will be smaller in length than Phase 1

Namma Metro: Bengaluru metro passengers take note! The Bengaluru metro rail project is on a fast track as the phase 2 corridor is coming up soon! The metro stations in the underground section of Phase II will be smaller in length than Phase 1 due to higher land acquisition costs, learns Financial Express Online. According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), 12 underground metro stations will be constructed along the 72.1 km of the phase II corridor. BMRCL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) which is responsible for implementing the Bengaluru metro rail project. The new corridor will run along the Nagawara-Gottigere route.

The metro stations of phase II will be smaller in length than the UG (underground) stations from Phase I. There are currently seven underground metro stations in phase I, out of which five of them are 272 metres long and 24 metres wide, and two are 240 metres long and 24 metres wide. Whereas, the 12 new underground stations under phase II will be 210 metres long and 24 metres wide. The decision to construct smaller metro stations is due to higher land acquisition rates. Most of the land acquired in phase-I is the government-owned whereas much of the land required for phase II is privately owned.

According to BMRCL, despite the limited space within the stations, there will be no compromise on passenger amenities and to ensure that all amenities are in place, an open space present in the existing concourse area of the underground stations will be closed and amenities will be shifted to that particular spot. The proposed underground stations in phase II are namely, Pottery Road, Bamboo Bazaar, Shivaji Nagar, MG Road, Dairy Circle, Vellara Junction, Mico Layout, Tannery Road, Langford Junction, Venkateshpura, Arabic College as well as Nagawara.

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, the heavy civil construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is an infrastructure giant, had bagged big contracts from BMRCL recently. The project work includes the design and construction of under-ground structures, specifically tunnels and stations of 2.884 km long from the Shivajinagar station to Tannery Road station and two underground metro stations at Cantonment and Pottery Town over the same metro rail line.