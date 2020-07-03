Rohtang Tunnel: PM Modi likely to inaugurate world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet in September

The strategic Rohtang tunnel is going to be the longest highway tunnel in the world above 10,000 feet. (Express file photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Rohtang tunnel news: The strategic Rohtang tunnel, which has been named after the late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of September this year! Recently, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur announced that the strategic Atal Tunnel would be entirely completed by the end of next month and it is likely yo be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi in September, according to an IANS report. Interestingly, the strategic Rohtang tunnel is going to be the longest highway tunnel in the world above 10,000 feet. The development work, after being halted for some days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resumed in May 2020.

An ambitious project, the strategic Rohtang tunnel is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under the Rohtang Pass in the Himalayas’ eastern Pir Panjal Range. This is because, for a period of six months (between November and May) in a year, the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road is shut down due to the Rohtang Pass being fully covered with snow. Once the tunnel is opened, the distance between Manali and Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong is expected to be reduced by around 45 kilometres.

Earlier, it was reported by BRO officials that the Rohtang Tunnel was in a critical stage of development. According to them, the construction works of the tunnel including installation of electro-mechanic fittings, lighting, ventilation, Intelligent Traffic Control Systems, road surface works, etc., were being executed. Meanwhile, another project is also under construction, which is a one steel super structure bridge of 100-meter length across the Chandra river on Rohtang Tunnel’s North Portal.

The strategic Rohtang tunnel project is expected to save crores of rupees in transport costs. Additionally, the tunnel is also likely to provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Ladakh and the state of Himachal Pradesh. The project will also give a major strategic advantage to the security forces.