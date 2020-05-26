Char Dham highway project: Big milestone achieved! BRO builds tunnel below Chamba town

The construction of this 6 km road and 450 m tunnel is being done at a cost of Rs 88 crore.

Char Dham highway project achieves major milestone! Despite the challenges and restrictions due to countrywide lockdown, Chardham Pariyojna of the government has received a huge boost. A major milestone was achieved by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which has constructed a tunnel below the densely populated Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road (NH 94). By October later this year, almost three months ahead of time, the tunnel will be through for traffic. The construction of this 6 km road and 450 m tunnel is being done at a cost of Rs 88 crore.

Earlier the date of completion of this project was scheduled for January 2021, but this milestone has been achieved due to the perfect linkup of construction teams from the North and South. The teams managed the challenging task of digging the tunnel through, especially when the movement was restricted across the country.

Earlier today, Minister for Road and Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated Lt Gen Harpal Singh DG BRO, and interacted with the BRO team through video conferencing on the work being completed ahead of time in the Chardham Project. Once completed it will help in facilitating speedy movement of traffic.

Char Dham project under Chamba: What were the challenges?

The teams had to deal with issues related to land acquisition, weak geology of the area; dense built up area which was right about the tunnel, which increased the chances sinking. The team also had to deal with persistent water seepage.

Char Dham project under Chamba: When did BRO start the project?

Work on the North Portal of the tunnel was started in January 2019. However since issues related to land acquisition, compensation and safety of the houses were resolved to everyone’s satisfaction, the work on the South Portal took off only in October. This loss of the time between January to October was covered by different shifts working day and night using the latest technology and machines which were provided by M/s Bharat Construction, Dehradun. Latest Austrian Technology has been used in the construction of the Chamba Tunnel.

More about the Chardham Project

The whole project is estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crores.

The BRO has been given the task of constructing 250 kilometres of national highway which is leading to the shrines of Gangotri and Badrinath.

Majority of the work on these projects are on track and are expected to be completed by October 2020

HPC has been nominated by the Supreme Court for Chardham Yojna.