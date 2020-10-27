  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big Infra upgrade in Tripura: North Eastern state to get nine National Highway projects! details

October 27, 2020 12:37 PM

On completion, these highway projects will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state as well as international road connectivity to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

These National Highway projects will cover a distance of around 262 km in total and will cost over Rs 2,752 crore.

The Northeast state of Tripura is all set for a massive infra upgradation! Today, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, is laying the foundation stones of nine NH projects in Tripura. These National Highway projects will cover a distance of around 262 km in total and will cost over Rs 2,752 crore. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on completion, these highway projects will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state as well as international road connectivity to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Also, these highway projects will be a major stride towards strengthening the state’s tourism sector.

The new national highway projects will offer better connectivity, fast and safe traffic movement to various tourist places, religious and historical places in the entire state. Besides, the projects are expected to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower of the region. Once these projects are launched, they will reduce travel time, save fuel as well as reduce the maintenance cost of the vehicles. These highway projects will improve the transport of agricultural goods as well as access to greater markets, thereby minimizing the cost of goods and services. Additionally, these projects would lead to the creation of easy and speedy access to health care and emergency services as well as give impetus to the state’s GDP. Here is the list of projects:

  • 21.4 km long Jolaibari – Belonia section of NH-108A, worth Rs 201.99 crore
  • 18.60 km long Kailashahar – Kumarghat section of NH-208, worth Rs 277.50 crore
  • 12.90 km long Khayerpur – Amtali section (Agartala bypass) of NH-08, worth Rs 147 crore
  • 38.80 km long Agartala – Khowai section of NH-108B (three packages), worth Rs 480.19 crore
  • 36.46 km long Kailashahar – Kurti bridge of NH-208A (three packages), worth Rs 473.49 crore
  • 36.54 km long Manu – Simlung section of NH-44A (two packages), worth Rs 595.12 crore
  • Two RCC Bridges over river Muhuri and over river Gomati, worth Rs 83.06 crore
  • 74.85 km long Churaibari – Agartala section strengthening with paved shoulder of NH-08, worth Rs 257.96 crore
  • Geometric improvement on 21.789 km long Churaibari – Agartala section of NH-44, worth Rs 236.18 crore

