Big Infra upgrade in Tripura: North Eastern state to get nine National Highway projects! details

The Northeast state of Tripura is all set for a massive infra upgradation! Today, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, is laying the foundation stones of nine NH projects in Tripura. These National Highway projects will cover a distance of around 262 km in total and will cost over Rs 2,752 crore. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on completion, these highway projects will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state as well as international road connectivity to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Also, these highway projects will be a major stride towards strengthening the state’s tourism sector.

The new national highway projects will offer better connectivity, fast and safe traffic movement to various tourist places, religious and historical places in the entire state. Besides, the projects are expected to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower of the region. Once these projects are launched, they will reduce travel time, save fuel as well as reduce the maintenance cost of the vehicles. These highway projects will improve the transport of agricultural goods as well as access to greater markets, thereby minimizing the cost of goods and services. Additionally, these projects would lead to the creation of easy and speedy access to health care and emergency services as well as give impetus to the state’s GDP. Here is the list of projects: