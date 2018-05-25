To boost paperless ticketing, Indian Railways offers 5% bonus to passengers for booking with UTS app

The passengers also have the option to recharge using their credit card as well as their debit card within the UTS mobile app itself. (PTI)

Paperless ticketing in Indian Railways: In a bid to encourage paperless ticketing among railway passengers, the Southern division of Indian Railways recently announced that passengers who are also UTS mobile app users will be given a 5 per cent bonus when they recharge their R Wallets. The scheme which has been implemented on the orders of the Railway Board will be active for a duration of three months. Under this scheme, whenever a passenger or a user recharges his/her R Wallet for a sum of Rs 1,000, he/she will be credited with a bonus of Rs 50 (5 per cent) on behalf of the railways, according to a TOI report.

April 14, 2018, onwards, issuing of UTS tickets or paperless tickets to passengers through the UTS mobile app was extended to all railway stations across the Southern division of Indian Railways. Also, according to a railway press release, the response of the public to the paperless ticketing initiative has been tremendous. The press release also stated that on an average, the UTS app is being used by 3 per cent of the total unreserved passengers at present.

Interestingly, the ticketless facility has been enabled for both iOS as well as Android phone users. With the help of the UTS mobile app, the passenger can easily book his/her train ticket on a mobile phone. Further to which, the passenger can show the digital copy of the booked ticket when asked by a TTE. In order to pay for the paperless tickets, the passengers can recharge their R Wallet. Moreover, the facility to recharge R Wallet is available at all unreserved ticket counters.

The passengers also have the option to recharge using their credit card as well as their debit card within the UTS mobile app itself. Also, the passengers can go to the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in for recharge. The Southern division of Indian Railways, in order to boost the paperless ticketing initiative, did not impose any service charge for recharge of R Wallet through UTS counters.