Soon, Char Dham to be easily accessible! Work in progress on Indian Railways’ Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project

The minister said she is pleased with the progress of the development work for the country's longest railway tunnel of 15.1 kilometres on this route.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project: The Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh recently reviewed the ongoing Indian Railways’ Rishikesh – Karnaprayag rail line project in the state of Uttarakhand. The minister said she is pleased with the progress of the development work for the country’s longest railway tunnel of 15.1 kilometres on this route. The Indian Railways’ Rishikesh – Karnaprayag line project is a firm step towards nation building and making Char Dham easily accessible to the public, the Minister of State for Railways & Textiles added.

Earlier, former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that once the development work of the Rishikesh – Karnprayag rail line project is completed and the line is thrown open to the public, all railway passengers and visitors especially devotees will be able to travel conveniently to all the holy shrines situated across the region. The upcoming Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project, which is 125 kilometres long, will pass through various prominent locations, connecting Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Karnprayag, Gauchar, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

From Rishikesh to Karnprayag, the broad gauge rail line will boast 12 new railway stations in total, 17 tunnels as well as 16 bridges. The development of the broad gauge rail line project is being done at a cost of Rs 16,216 crore. This ambitious railway line project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. Earlier, the Railway Ministry had said once the work on Rishikesh – Karnprayag broad gauge rail line is over, it will give a boost to the tourism industry, promote trade as well as provide rail connectivity between five districts of the state.

One of the unique cornerstones of Hindu pilgrimage, Char dham is intertwined with mystical as well as spiritual aspirations of every devotee. Every year, several pilgrims flock to Char dham while domestic and foreign tourists are attracted to trekking and sightseeing in the state of Uttarakhand.