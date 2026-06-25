The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed expanding the term money market to include non-bank entities such as NBFCs and corporates, in a move aimed at improving liquidity.

Under the proposed guidelines, the RBI has allowed all Indian financial institutions and non-banking financing companies, including housing finance companies, to participate in the term money market both as borrowers and lenders. Meanwhile, the RBI has allowed companies to participate in the term money market just as lenders. These participants are not allowed in the call and notice money market. Stakeholders can submit their feedback by July 17, the RBI said.

Currently, banks and standalone primary dealers can only participate in the term money market, with certain prudential limits. In the term money market, participants can borrow for periods longer than 14 days, up to one year.

The RBI said that an active-term money market, apart from providing an alternative funding avenue to the market participants, also helps in enhancing monetary policy transmission by creating a link between the overnight money market and longer-term interest rates.

“The draft directions aim to further enhance the depth of participation and liquidity in the term money market segment by enhancing the borrowing limits for standalone primary dealers and expanding the participant base,” the RBI noted. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra first announced these proposals in the April policy.

The RBI in the draft said that participants should set prudential limits for outstanding lending in the money markets, subject to board approval. For NBFCs, the RBI proposed a limit of 200% of net owned fund as at the end of previous financial year. It has enhanced the limit for standalone primary dealers to 400% of their net owned funds at the end of the previous financial year for borrowing through term money and inter-corporate deposits combined.

Market participants expect this move to enhance liquidity and participation in the term money market. Moreover, it will help in more efficient liquidity management.

The RBI further said that eligible participants may, with board approval, set separate internal limits for borrowing and lending in the money markets. However, these limits should be communicated to Clearcorp Dealing System, the NDS-CALL system operator authorised by the regulator.

Participants can decide on interest rates in the money markets, according to the draft. It added that transactions should be executed in over-the-counter markets, including on the NDS-CALL platform or any other electronic trading platform authorised by the central bank. The transactions, which are not executed on the NDS-CALL platform, should be reported to NDS-CALL platform within 15 minutes of execution, the RBI said.