Bharti Airtel maintained its lead in subscriber additions in May 2026, adding 2.93 million wireless users, while market leader Reliance Jio trailed slightly at 2.16 million, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea continued to report addition in subscribers, picking up pace at 121,289 additions (April: 53,257) to its overall subscriber base. However, much of this acceleration in subscriber addition continues to come from the telco’s performance in the M2M or enterprise connections segment, a significantly lower average revenue per user (Arpu) business.

Ex-M2M, Airtel added 1.11 million users in April, behind Jio’s 1.34 million additions, both showing slowdown from the previous month. Vodafone Idea lost 0.83 million users, indicating an acceleration in churn from 0.41 million in April.

Overall, India’s telecom subscriber base rose to 1.343 billion as compared to 1.337 billion in April, with net additions of 5.56 million users (April: 6.95 million users), according to data released by the telecom regulator. Both urban and rural markets registered net additions in the month.

ALSO READ Why Nvidia’s biggest AI win this year may have nothing to do with GPUs

The total wireless subscriber base (mobile + fixed wireless access) increased to 1.294 billion from 1.289 billion in April, reflecting a 0.43% monthly growth rate.

The wireline subscriber base increased to 48.64 million, adding 0.06 million users during the month, with a growth rate of 0.12%.

At the end of May 2026, Jio’s total subscriber base stood at 501.44 million as compared to 499.28 million at end of April. Airtel’s subscriber base at end of the month was 483.81 million as against April’s 480.88 million while, Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base at the end of the month was 198.66 million (April: 198.54 million) and BSNL’s was 92.91 million (April: 93.02 million).

Market Share Dynamics

Jio outpaced Airtel in terms of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer additions in May, adding 0.17 million net new users as compared to Airtel’s 7,773 additions. Both saw decline in net additions month-on-month.

As a result, Jio’s 5G FWA base now stands at 8.97 million (April: 8.79 million) and Airtel’s at 3.764 million (April: 3.756 million). The total FWA base in the country at May end was 12.73 million (April: 12.55 million).

Jio, which has also launched UBR FWA added 0.23 new customers on the service, taking its total user base to 4.73 million at the end of May (April: 4.5 million).

ALSO READ RBI’s final rules leave Tata Sons question open

Jio’s wireless subscriber market share rose marginally to 39.27% from 39.25% in April. Airtel’s subscriber market share rose to 37.89% (April: 37.81%). Despite the sustained increase in total subscribers, Vodafone Idea continued to cede market share at 15.56% (April: 15.61%). BSNL’s share of user base also dipped to 7.28% (April: 7.31%).

Quality of Base

According to regulator data, active subscribers base accounted for 93.64% of the total wireless subscribers (April: 93.84%). The total active subscriber base rose to 1.196 billion as compared to 1.194 billion in the month prior.

Among the operators, Airtel’s active subscribers base was 99.28% of the overall userbase, Jio’s was 98.83%, and Vodafone Idea’s was 84.41%. Jio was the only telco to show improved in active user base proportions.

During the month, 14.46 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). The MNP applications declined sequentially, compared 14.74 million in April.