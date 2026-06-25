In a major boost for international travellers from smaller Indian cities, Air India today launched its first ‘Easy Connect’ flight under the Government of India’s hub-and-spoke aviation model.

The new daily flight, AI1111, will operate between Varanasi and Delhi, allowing passengers from Varanasi to connect seamlessly to several international destinations through Delhi.

The service was inaugurated in Varanasi by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.

The new service will allow passengers to check in their baggage through to their final international destination and complete immigration formalities at Varanasi itself before seamlessly connecting to Air India’s global network via Delhi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Varanasi, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said Flight AI1111 will provide seamless connectivity from Varanasi to destinations such as London, Frankfurt and Singapore, with similar services planned for cities including Amritsar, Vadodara and Kochi in the coming months.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson attend the inauguration ceremony of the 'First Hub and Spoke Flight Connecting Varanasi to the World via Delhi' MoCA Sec Samir Kumar Sinha also present on the occasion pic.twitter.com/7ZyY8QwFlS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2026

Flight AI1111 to connect Varanasi with 17 International Cities

The daily AI1111 flight from Varanasi to Delhi has been scheduled to provide convenient onward connections within four hours to 17 international destinations. These include: London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Manila, Singapore, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh, Dubai, and several other global destinations.

Full Flight Schedule– Timings

Image Source: AIR India

What is the Hub-and-Spoke Model? Know more

Under the hub-and-spoke model, smaller cities, known as “spokes”, are connected to major airports or “hubs” such as Delhi. From these hubs, passengers can easily access Air India’s global network. The aim is to make international travel simpler and more convenient for people living in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

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Easier Travel Experience for Passengers

The Easy Connect service offers several benefits for travellers:

-Through check-in: Passengers can check in at their home airport and receive boarding passes for their entire journey up to the final international destination.

–Baggage transfer: Checked-in baggage will be transferred automatically, eliminating the need to collect and re-check bags in Delhi.

-Immigration at origin airport: International immigration formalities will be completed at Varanasi itself, reducing waiting times at Delhi Airport.

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Government Plans More Hub-and-Spoke Airports

Speaking at the launch event, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said the government plans to develop six more airports into hub-and-spoke models over the next six months.

He also announced major infrastructure upgrades for Varanasi Airport, including Runway extension, Construction of a new terminal, and Multilevel car parking facilities.

The minister said these projects are expected to be completed within the next 13 months.