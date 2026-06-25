Goa’s domestic air connectivity network expanded further with regional airline Star Air launching a direct flight service between Manohar International Airport in Mopa and Mundra in Gujarat. The new route comes shortly after commercial flight operations commenced at Mundra Airport, offering travellers a direct connection between the two destinations.

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The service began operations on June 23 and will operate five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday. Officials said the route is expected to support both passenger movement and business travel while strengthening connectivity between Goa and western Gujarat.

Route Expected to Support Tourism and Business Travel

According to the Goa Tourism Department, the new air service is expected to improve accessibility, encourage tourism flows and facilitate greater economic engagement between the two regions.

Welcoming the launch, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said enhanced air connectivity was crucial to the state’s efforts to improve accessibility for visitors throughout the year.

“The commencement of the direct Goa-Mundra service marks another positive step in enhancing Goa’s domestic air connectivity. Improved accessibility is integral to our vision of making Goa a destination that is easy to reach throughout the year,” Khaunte stated.

He added that the direct connection is expected to strengthen travel and tourism ties between Goa and Gujarat while creating new opportunities for visitors.

Tourism Department Eyes Wider Connectivity Network

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said expanding air connectivity remains an important part of Goa’s tourism development strategy, helping attract visitors from new markets and improving travel convenience.

“The service opens another important gateway into the state, enabling more visitors from Gujarat and neighbouring regions to discover the diverse experiences that Goa has to offer,” he said.

The tourism department noted that the new route reflects the continuing expansion of Goa’s aviation network and provides travellers with an additional travel option. Officials said efforts will continue in collaboration with airlines and aviation stakeholders to improve connectivity and support sustainable tourism growth.

The launch also coincides with the start of commercial operations at Mundra Airport, which began handling scheduled flights earlier this week. Manohar International Airport at Mopa, located in North Goa, serves as the state’s second commercial airport and has been central to recent efforts to expand domestic connectivity.