Passengers travelling between Ahmedabad and Patna will have another train option available next month. Western Railway has announced the extension of the Ahmedabad–Patna Special Train service for one additional trip.

The special train will operate in the first week of July, connecting key cities and towns across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The move is expected to benefit people travelling for personal, educational and professional reasons.

Bookings for the special service will open soon, allowing passengers to plan their journey. You can check out the train schedule, route, stoppages and reservation details below.

Special Train: Schedule and Route

Western Railway has extended the Ahmedabad–Patna Special Train (Train No. 09447) for one more trip. The weekly train will run from Ahmedabad Junction to Patna Junction on July 1, 2026 (Wednesday).

The return service, Train No. 09448, will run from Patna Junction to Ahmedabad Junction on July 3, 2026 (Friday).

On its journey, the train will stop at several major stations, including Chhayapuri, Ratlam Junction, Kota Junction, Agra Fort, Bhadan, Kanpur Central, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Patna Junction. These stops will help passengers travel easily between Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Booking opens from June 26

Western Railway has informed passengers that booking for Train No. 09447 will begin on June 26, 2026. Tickets can be booked through all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters across the country and via the IRCTC online booking platform.

Relief for passengers amid high demand

The Ahmedabad–Patna route remains one of the busiest railway corridors, especially among migrant workers, students, and business travellers. Many passengers face difficulties in securing confirmed tickets due to high demand on regular trains.

The additional special train is expected to ease pressure on existing services and offer more travel options.