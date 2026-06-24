If you are living in Karnataka and planning a pilgrimage to the sacred Rameshwaram Temple, your travel has now become more convenient. The Southern Railway has extended its special train service between Hubballi and Rameswaram for additional days, responding to strong passenger demand.

The special trains are going to continue operating on this route for an extended period, making travel more convenient for devotees. You can check out the new schedule, train timings, and stoppages here.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train between Hubballi and Rameswaram (Train No. 07355) will run for 4 services on 5, 12, 19, and 26 July 2026 (all Sundays). The train will depart from Hubballi at 06:50 hrs and reach Rameshwaram Temple at 05:20 hrs the next day.

Similarly, the return train from Rameswaram to Hubballi (Train No. 07356) will run on 6, 13, 20, and 27 July 2026 (all Mondays). The train will leave Rameswaram at 20:00 hrs and arrive at Hubballi at 19:40 hrs the next day.

Stations along the route

During its journey, the train will halt at several stations including SSS Hubballi Jn, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur Jn, Birur Jn, Arsikere Jn, Tiptur, Tumkur, Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem Jn, Namakkal, Karur Jn, Tiruchchirappalli Jn, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi Jn, Sivaganga, Manamadurai Jn, Ramanathapuram, and Rameswaram.

Smooth connectivity for devotees

This special train service will make travel much easier for passengers, especially pilgrims from Karnataka heading to the sacred Rameshwaram Temple. By offering a direct connection between Hubballi and Rameswaram, it will reduce the need for multiple train changes, making the journey smoother and more comfortable.