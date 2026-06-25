Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic and power block between Kalyan and Vangani during the intervening night of June 27 and 28, 2026, to carry out infrastructure work related to the proposed third and fourth railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur.

The block has been planned for de-launching the “N” type truss of the South East end (Karjat end) Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Kms 57/18 to 57/22 using a road crane. The work is part of ongoing infrastructure development aimed at strengthening capacity on the busy suburban and long-distance rail corridor.

The special block will be implemented from 1:20 am to 3:50 am on June 28 on the Up and Down South East lines between Kalyan and Vangani, excluding both stations.

Why the Kalyan-Badlapur Corridor Is Seeing Infrastructure Upgrades

The Kalyan-Badlapur route is one of the important sections of Mumbai’s suburban network and also serves long-distance trains moving towards Karjat and beyond. Increasing passenger movement and growing rail traffic have created the need for additional capacity and infrastructure upgrades.

The proposed third and fourth lines between Kalyan and Badlapur are aimed at improving operational flexibility by separating suburban and long-distance train movement. Such expansion projects help reduce conflicts between different types of services and create more room for future train operations.

Central Railway said, “These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.”

Train Services Affected During the Night Block

Due to the block, suburban services will not be available between Kalyan and Karjat during the affected period.

Several local trains will remain cancelled, including the CSMT-Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 11:51 pm on June 27, CSMT-Ambarnath local leaving at 12:02 am on June 28, Badlapur-Thane local departing at 11:04 pm on June 27 and Ambarnath-CSMT local scheduled at 3:43 am on June 28.

Some services will also be short-terminated or short-originated. The CSMT-Karjat local leaving at 12:12 am will terminate at Thane, while the Karjat-CSMT local scheduled at 2:30 am will originate from Thane at 4 am.

Passengers travelling during the night should note that the last local before the block towards Karjat will leave CSMT at 11:30 pm on June 27. The first service after the block will be the Thane-Karjat local departing Thane at 5 am on June 28.

Mail and Express Trains to Take Alternate Route

Apart from suburban services, some long-distance trains will also be affected. Several Up Mail and Express trains will be diverted through the Karjat-Panvel-Diva route and are expected to reach their destinations 10 to 20 minutes late.

The affected trains include Konark Express, Visakhapatnam-LTT Express, Hyderabad-CSMT Express and Hospete-CSMT Express.

Trains that normally halt at Kalyan will be provided halts at Panvel and Thane to help passengers boarding or getting down for Kalyan. Other delayed Mail, Express and special trains may also be diverted depending on operational requirements.

The temporary disruption is part of a broader effort to improve rail infrastructure on one of Mumbai’s key corridors, with capacity enhancement works expected to support smoother train operations in the long term.