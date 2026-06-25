Tata Power on Thursday unveiled a Rs 15,000-crore transmission infrastructure expansion plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), centred on the development of a citywide 400 kV transmission ring network and significant upgrades to its existing power transmission assets.

The project is aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s energy security and supporting the region’s rapidly growing power demand through FY31, the company said.

The expansion programme includes the setting up of a 400 kV transmission ring connecting Vikhroli, Dharavi, Mahalaxmi, Sewree and Trombay, along with a 765 kV transmission link to Dolvi. Once commissioned, the network will enable the import of substantially higher volumes of electricity into Mumbai and enhance the city’s ability to integrate power from the national grid and large-scale renewable energy sources, the company said in a release.

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Substation Proliferation

As part of the plan, Tata Power will set up nine new Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations across key load centres. These include 220 kV substations at New Dharavi, Worli, Raymond, Kailash Nagar, Palaspe Phata and Calridges, as well as 110 kV substations at Godrej, Tardeo and Badlapur. The new facilities are expected to cater to the growing requirements of distribution utilities, commercial establishments and emerging high-consumption sectors such as data centres, it said.

Maximizing Rights-of-Way

The company will also upgrade 10 existing 110 kV transmission corridors to 220 kV capacity. Key corridors covered under the programme include Dharavi–Mahalaxmi, Mahalaxmi–Backbay, Carnac–Backbay, Bhokarpada–Karanjade, Khopoli–Bhokarpada, Khopoli–Bhivpuri, Bhivpuri–Ambernath, Ambernath–Kalyan and Kalyan–Kalwa. “The upgrades will significantly increase transmission capacity while leveraging existing rights-of-way, thereby minimising the need for additional land acquisition,” it said.

In parallel, eight existing substations at Bhivpuri, Khopoli, Powai, Parel, Kalyan, Ambernath, Vikhroli and Kolshet will be upgraded from 110 kV to 220 kV. The Kolshet substation will also be interconnected with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL), further strengthening grid resilience, it said.

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Upon completion of the expansion programme, Tata Power’s Mumbai transmission network will increase from 32 substations to 50 substations, while transmission line length will expand from 1,417 circuit kilometres to 1,950 circuit kilometres. The number of transmission bays is expected to rise from 1,687 to 2,085, it said.

The network’s transformation capacity will increase from 11,700 MVA to 19,000 MVA by FY31, representing a 63% increase in the system’s ability to step down and distribute electricity to consumers across the region, it said.