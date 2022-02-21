Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is the need of country, says PM Narendra Modi

The PM stated that completing this Bullet Train project rapidly is the government’s priority.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project: The upcoming High Speed Rail Project connecting the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which is also the country’s very first Bullet Train project is a top priority for the government. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the upcoming Ahmadabad – Mumbai High Speed Rail project is the need of the country and it will strengthen the identity of Mumbai as the city of dreams. The PM further stated that completing this Bullet Train project rapidly is the government’s priority. The MAHSR Project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The NHSRCL recently signed an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited for design as well as the development of a nearly eight km long viaduct including a High Speed Rail station in the city of Vadodara, Gujarat for the upcoming Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor C-5 Package. In a bid to ensure seamless integration with Indian Railways, the High Speed Rail station of Vadodara is planned above the existing platform number 7 of Vadodara railway station. According to the corporation, with this integration, the travelling passengers will get the comfort of easy transfer between High Speed Rail and the national transporter.

Recently, Darshana Jardosh, the Minister of State for Railways inspected the work of the MAHSR at the project site between the cities of Surat and Vapi in the state of Gujarat. The minister started the visit with the Casting yard at Ch. 243 in Padgah village, which is situated in the district of Navsari, for inspection for preparatory works of girder casting planned for castings including Casting of Pile cap at Ch. 242 P42 and P23. The minister’s next stop was the Casting yard at Ch. 238 (Nasilpore Village, located in the district of Navsari) where she witnessed display of heavy equipment like straddle carrier of capacity 1100 T and bridge gantries.