Indian Railways revises time table for several Central railway trains with effect from today; full list here

Indian Railways time table 2019: The Central Railway division of Indian Railways has released a new time-table which will be effective today, that is July 1, 2019. The national transporter will introduce Western Zone Time Table (Pertaining to Central Railway zone). According to Indian Railways, the new time table pertaining to the Central Railway zone includes an increase in the frequency of trains, cancellation of trains, acceleration of trains, introduction of new trains as well as extension of trains among others. We take a look at the salient features of the new time table pertaining to the Central Railway zone:

Increase in frequency

Train number 11139/11140 CSMT-Gadag Express will run daily from 1 October 2019

Change of Express to Superfast train

Train number 11051/11052 Solapur-Kolhapur Express will run with new train number 22133/22134 as Superfast train from 1 July 2019

Train cancellation

Train number 17321 Hubballi-LTT Express cancelled with effect from 5 October 2019

Train number 17322 LTT-Hubballi Express cancelled with effect from 6 October 2019

Acceleration of Trains with effect from 1 July 2019

• As many as 29 Express train services of Central Railway zone have been speeded up by 3 minutes to 20 minutes. Solapur-Kolhapur Express train has been speeded up by 65 minutes and Kolhapur-Solapur Express train has been speeded up by 120 minutes.

• A total of 10 Express train services of Central Railway zone have been speeded up to 30 minutes from 10 minutes, from end to end.

• 30 number of passenger train services of Central Railway zone have been speeded up by 5 minutes to 35 minutes.

Important changes in train timings from 1 July 2019

Down trains

• Train number 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express will leave CSMT station at 2.25 PM instead of 2.30 PM.

• Train number 12117 LTT-Manmad Express will leave LTT station at 2.55 PM instead of 3.00 PM.

• Train number 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express will leave CSMT station at 2.55 PM instead of 4.00 PM.

• Train number 15102 Mumbai-Chhapra Antyodaya Express will leave CSMT station at 3.30 PM instead of 3.35 PM.

• Train number 16381 Mumbai-Kanyakumari Express will leave CSMT station at 3.35 PM instead of 3.45 PM.

• Train number 22121 LTT-Lucknow AC Express will leave LTT station at 1.40 PM instead of 2.20 PM.

• Train number 12598 Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express will leave CSMT station at 1.30 PM instead of 2.20 PM.

• Train number 22103 LTT-Faizabad Express will leave LTT station at 1.40 PM instead of 2.30 PM.

• Train number 11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express will leave Kolhapur station at 8.05 AM instead of 7.55 AM.

Up trains

• Train number 11054 Azamgarh-LTT Express will arrive LTT station at 12.05 PM instead of 12.15 PM.

• Train number 22148 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express will arrive Dadar station at 3.10 PM instead of 3.20 PM.

• Train number 12870 Howrah-Mumbai Express will arrive CSMT station at 11.25 PM instead of 11.15 PM.

• Train number 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express will arrive CSMT station at 6.45 AM instead of 6.25 AM.

• Train number 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express will arrive CSMT station at 6.35 AM instead of 6.50 AM.

• Train number 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express will arrive CSMT station at 7.35 AM instead of 7.25 AM.

• Train number 11024 Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express will arrive CSMT station at 12.05 PM instead of 11.50 AM.

• Train number 12052 Madgaon-Dadar Janshatabdi Express will arrive Dadar station 11.15 PM instead of 11.05 PM.

• Train number 22133 Solapur-Kolhapur Express will leave Solapur station at 11.50 PM instead of 11.35 PM and it will arrive Kolhapur station at 5.30 AM instead of 6.20 AM.

• Train number 22134 Kolhapur-Solapur Express will leave Kolhapur station at 11.30 PM instead of 11.55 PM and it will arrive Solapur station at 5.10 AM instead of 7.35 AM.

• Train number 11415 Bidar-Kolhapur Express will arrive Kolhapur station at 12.25 AM instead of 12.35 AM.

• Train number 11416 Kolhapur-Bidar Express will leave Kolhapur station at 11.55 PM instead of 11.25 PM.

• Train number 11006 Puducherry-Dadar Express will leave Miraj station at 8.50 PM instead of 8.47 PM.

• Train number 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express will leave Miraj station at 8.50 PM instead of 8.47 PM.

• Train number 11036 Mysuru-Dadar Sharavati Express will leave Miraj station at 8.50 PM instead of 8.47 PM.

New trains introduced on Central Railway

Express Trains

Train number 22221/22222 CSMT Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express via Nasik, Itarsi, Bhopal from 19 January 2019

Train number 11417/11418 Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express from 7 March 2019

Train number 11099/11100 LTT-Madgaon AC Double Decker Express from 15 June 2019

Train number 19003/19004 Bandra Terminus-Bhusaval Express from 18 February 2019

Train number 22172/22171 Habibganj-Pune Humsafar Express from 6 October 2018

MEMU Trains

Train number 61019/61020 Diva-Pen MEMU

Train number 61015/61016 Diva-Pen MEMU

Train number 61017/61018 Diva-Panvel MEMU

Train number 61021/61022 Vasai Road-Diva MEMU

Express trains passing through Central Railway

Train number 19603/19604 Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express via Nagpur, Balharshah from 2 October 2018

Train number 12751/12752 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express via Akola from 12 October 2018

Train number 22353/22354 Patna-Banaswadi Express via Nagpur, Balharshah from 10 March 2019

Train number 12753/12754 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Hazrat Nizamuddin Marathwada Sampark Kranti Express via Manmad, Jalgaon from 19 March 2019

Train number 20905/20906 Vadodara-Rewa Mahamana Express via Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa from 9 March 2019

Train number 12440/12439 Shri Ganganagar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express via Khandwa, Akola from 31 May 2019

Extension of trains