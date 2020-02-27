Indian Railways opens swanky ‘Chai-Chun’ and ‘Wow Bhojan’ restaurants in coaches! check images

Eastern Railway’s Asansol Division made the efforts of converting two old MEMU coaches into two themed aesthetically pleasing restaurants in just 3 months.

Indian Railways is transforming old coaches into swanky themed restaurants! Indian Railways has launched its “first” ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ for passengers, tourists and locals of Asansol in West Bengal. Now you can enjoy lunch, evening snacks and fine dining at Indian Railways’ ‘Restaurant on Wheels’. The unique aspect of the swanky ‘Restaurant on Wheels’, which sets it apart from other eateries, is that the cafe has been developed from old, over-aged MEMU sub-urban train coaches, Indian Railways said in a statement.

The Eastern Railway’s Asansol Division made the effort of converting two old MEMU coaches into two themed aesthetically pleasing restaurants in just 3 months. Eastern Railway, a section of India Railways, achieved the final outcome after following a few simple steps. First, it identified the two “Condemned MEMU coaches”. Then those coaches were transported to the site. Provision of platform and placement of coaches were finalised. Subsequently, the interior furnishing works began. A tea boutique has been developed named ‘Chai-Chun’, the restaurant is called as ‘Wow Bhojan’.

Indian Railways latest effort for passenger amenities and common people will boost its goodwill, the national transporter said in the statement. The effort of setting up restaurants from old MEMU coaches will also generate an approx NFR earning of Rs 50 lakh in the next 5 years, the statement reads. Indian Railways’ ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ was inaugurated by Lok Sabha MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo.

In recent times, carrying forward its passenger-friendly moves, Indian Railways has emphasized on the gastronomic delights of its passengers. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering arm of Indian Railways, has introduced new cuisines to its existing menu. Financial Express Online earlier reported that in 2019, IRCTC has tied up with more than 500 restaurants from which travellers can order favourite food. IRCTC has an app called ‘Food on Track’ for Indian Railways passengers through which passengers can buy palatable meals while travelling.