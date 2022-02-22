Indian Railways marching towards Mission 100 percent electrification; See monthly data for 2021-22

To become the largest Green Railway network in the world, Indian Railways is working on a mission mode.

Electrification of Indian Railways: The national transporter is marching towards Mission 100 per cent electrification! In a bid to curb carbon emission and enhance the efficiency of train operations, Indian Railways is consistently working to achieve 100 per cent electrification of the rail network. The Railway Ministry has recently shared the cumulative data of Indian Railways electrification for the year 2021-22. According to the ministry, 65 RKM has been electrified in the month of June 2021, 203 RKM electrified in July 2021, 341 RKM electrified in August 2021, 562 RKM electrified in September 2021, 895 RKM electrified in October 2021, 1164 RKM electrified in November 2021, 1926 RKM electrified in December 2021 and 2449 RKM electrified in January 2022.

To become the largest Green Railway network in the world, Indian Railways is working on a mission mode. The national transporter is also moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before the year 2030. The railway network of India, in a bid to serve the growing requirements of New India, is guided by a holistic vision of being an eco friendly, punctual, cost effective, efficient and a modern carrier of railway passengers as well as freight. Indian Railways is looking at protecting the environment with various measures ranging from massive electrification of the rail network, conservation of water and paper, to saving animals from being injured on rail tracks.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the national transporter has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by the month of December 2023 in order to achieve 100 per cent electrification of Broad Gauge railway routes. Other initiatives such as Head-On-Generation (HOG) systems, LED lights as well as Bio Toilets recreate the train itself into a mode of travel that is kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort and convenience.