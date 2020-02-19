Indian Railways Kashi station is a beautiful sight! See pictures of the redeveloped station

The overall aesthetics of the Kashi railway station has been improved as part of the beautification program.

Indian Railways Kashi station has been completely redeveloped with modern passenger-friendly facilities! The Kashi railway station serves the eastern suburbs of the Varanasi district and comes under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways (NR) zone. A Northern Railways official told Financial Express Online that the Kashi station has been redeveloped with beautiful walls, renovated waiting rooms, improved circulating area, the introduction of foot-over-bridges (FOBs) for the comfort and convenience of passengers.

The Kashi railway station is located near the Ganga river bank and serves a large number of pilgrims visiting the city of Varanasi on the important days of poojas and other festivals. The redevelopment work has been done at a total cost of Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1 crore in order to upgrade the station for providing better passenger services.

The lighting of the station interiors, especially the waiting halls have been improved with energy-efficient LED lights

Kashi railway station redevelopment project:

According to the Northern Railways zone, the various important tasks which have been implemented as part of the Kashi station redevelopment plan are as follows: